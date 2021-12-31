Terra Named Among Picks for 2022 by Pantera Capital Head

News
Fri, 12/31/2021 - 12:50
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Terra (LUNA), a core native asset of eponymous high-performance blockchain, gains support by yet another VC heavyweight
Terra Named Among Picks for 2022 by Pantera Capital Head
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Dan Morehead, CEO of world-leading blockchain-focused VC giant Pantera Capital, sat down with CNBC's Melissa Lee on the latest episode of Crypto Night in America to discuss his altcoin "gems" for 2022.

Terra still looks hot for Dan Morehead

Mr. Morehead named Terra (LUNA) among his top picks for the next year. Largely, he is bullish on Terra due to the potential of its smart contracts hosting platform.

Also, Terra (LUNA) issued advanced algorithmic stablecoin UST. Its peg to the U.S. Dollar price is guaranteed by a sophisticated self-governance mechanism, which makes it superior compared to "traditional" centralized stablecoins like USDT or USDC.

Ms. Lee noticed that Terra (LUNA) capitalization rocketed 15,000% over the past 12 months. Its stablecoin, UST, also sees its capitalization increased by thousands of percent.

Related
Terra (LUNA) Investors Should Consider These Risks: CNBC

At the same time, as covered by U.Today previously, CNBC Make It speakers admitted that Terra (LUNA) investors should be aware of associated risks due to regulatory pressure and possible issues with UST valuation.

Are we still early?

Despite a splendid rally in 2021, Terra (LUNA) still has room for growth, Mr. Morehead says. This should be attributed to the increasing activity of developers and community enthusiasts interested in building on Terra (LUNA).

The protocol's capitalization is still only below 7% of that of Ethereum (ETH), the world's first smart contracts platform, and significantly lower than Solana's market cap.

Related
Terra, Solana Up, Litecoin Down: Mike Novogratz on CNBC

As U.Today reported, Bitcoin (BTC) bull Mike Novogratz, CEO of Galaxy Digital cryptocurrency bank, is super-bullish on Terra and Solana in the mid-term perspective.

#Terra News
article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image Ahead of SundaeSwap Rollout, Cardano Acquires Infinity Blockchain to Expand Interoperability
12/31/2021 - 13:23
Ahead of SundaeSwap Rollout, Cardano Acquires Infinity Blockchain to Expand Interoperability
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image FLOKI Listed by Top Indian Exchange, Deposits to Open Today with FLOKI Giveaway
12/31/2021 - 13:13
FLOKI Listed by Top Indian Exchange, Deposits to Open Today with FLOKI Giveaway
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Here's Real Reason Behind Bitcoin's New Year's Eve Pump
12/31/2021 - 12:33
Here's Real Reason Behind Bitcoin's New Year's Eve Pump
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan