Advertisement
AD

Ramp Network (RAMP) Adds On-Ramp to TON: Details

Advertisement
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Ramp Network (RAMP) to introduce fiat on-ramp to The Open Network (TON) for over 800+ million Telegram users
Wed, 12/20/2023 - 16:25
Ramp Network (RAMP) Adds On-Ramp to TON: Details
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Thanks to the new integration, hundreds of millions of users of Telegram, a mainstream instant messaging app, will have a simple way to explore the possibilities of Web3 with Toncoin (TON).

Advertisement

Ramp Network (RAMP) simplifies Toncoin (TON) purchase with its crypto-to-fiat mechanism

According to the official statement shared by its team, Ramp Network (RAMP), a fintech company focused on bridging the gap between the crypto economy and the fiat financial system, is adding an on-ramp to The Open Network (TON) blockchain platform.

As the on-ramp kicks off, Telegram messenger users will be able to purchase Toncoin (TON) seamlessly without leaving the application or sharing bank information with third-party apps. Besides TON, clients of Ramp Network (RAMP) will be entitled to purchase digital assets such as NFTs and Web3 gaming accessories and items.

Advertisement

Szymon Sypniewicz, CEO at Ramp, stresses the important of this strategic collaboration for blurring the line between the Web2 and Web3 segments and introducing cryptocurrencies to a new generation investors:

We’re thrilled to team up with TON and open up the doors to Web3 for hundreds of millions of Telegram users. By allowing users globally to purchase TON using their local currencies and preferred payment method, we’re working with TON on a joint mission to build a decentralized future for everyone.

As covered by U.Today previously, in September 2023, Ramp Network (RAMP) integrated another popular L1 blockchain, Casper Network (CSPR).

Related
Ramp Starts Supporting Casper Network L1 Blockchain

The on-ramp works for all assets issued on the top of Casper blockchain.

Many payment methods are available for Ramp Network (RAMP) customers

Daniel Yang, Global Business Development Lead at TON Foundation, is excited by the opportunities this collaboration unlocks for newbies and crypto professionals:

The launch of this new on-ramp for TON’s ecosystem will build upon the wide range of existing options, enabling additional users to purchase Toncoin and discover the unique benefits of TON ecosystems' near instantaneous, borderless transactions. Ensuring that the onboarding process is seamless and that options are widely available is crucial to our commitment to accelerating the mass adoption of Web3 technology by non-native users.

Ramp’s on-ramp solution will play a key role in allowing the 800+ million monthly active Telegram users to onboard onto TON. 

It supports popular payment methods, including credit and debit cards, bank transfers, Apple Pay, Google Pay and, most recently, PIX, a popular digital payment method used by approximately 70% of the population in Brazil.

#TON #Telegram Open Network (TON) News
About the author
article image
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image Bloomberg Analyst Shares New Take on Bitcoin ETF Approval Timeline
2023/12/20 16:32
Bloomberg Analyst Shares New Take on Bitcoin ETF Approval Timeline
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image BlackRock Inches Closer to Bitcoin ETF, Shibarium Hits Record 130 Million Inscriptions, Ethereum's Buterin Makes Large Transfer to Coinbase Wallet: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
2023/12/20 16:32
BlackRock Inches Closer to Bitcoin ETF, Shibarium Hits Record 130 Million Inscriptions, Ethereum's Buterin Makes Large Transfer to Coinbase Wallet: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image Bitcoin (BTC) Price Ready for Breakout, Top Trader Says
2023/12/20 16:32
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Ready for Breakout, Top Trader Says
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement

Popular

Bloomberg Analyst Shares New Take on Bitcoin ETF Approval Timeline
Bloomberg Analyst Shares New Take on Bitcoin ETF Approval Timeline
BlackRock Inches Closer to Bitcoin ETF, Shibarium Hits Record 130 Million Inscriptions, Ethereum's Buterin Makes Large Transfer to Coinbase Wallet: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
BlackRock Inches Closer to Bitcoin ETF, Shibarium Hits Record 130 Million Inscriptions, Ethereum's Buterin Makes Large Transfer to Coinbase Wallet: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Ready for Breakout, Top Trader Says
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Ready for Breakout, Top Trader Says
John Lennon's Son Slams 'Bitcoin Ban Bill' by Senator Warren, Here's Key Reason
John Lennon's Son Slams 'Bitcoin Ban Bill' by Senator Warren, Here's Key Reason
Bitcoin (BTC) Breakout in Sight, Analysts Point to Imminent Upside Surge
Bitcoin (BTC) Breakout in Sight, Analysts Point to Imminent Upside Surge
Shibarium Achieves Ground-Breaking Milestone
Shibarium Achieves Ground-Breaking Milestone
Bitcoin Overcrowded? Peter Brandt's Explosive Take on BTC Price
Bitcoin Overcrowded? Peter Brandt's Explosive Take on BTC Price
Bitcoin (BTC) Sends 84% Addresses to Profit After Dramatic Rebound
Bitcoin (BTC) Sends 84% Addresses to Profit After Dramatic Rebound
ADA and BNB Price Analysis for December 20
ADA and BNB Price Analysis for December 20
DOGE, SHIB Holders to Receive Big Christmas Bitcoin Giveaway From Top Exchange
DOGE, SHIB Holders to Receive Big Christmas Bitcoin Giveaway From Top Exchange
Show all
Advertisement
AD