Syntropy Web3 Data Platform Becomes Synternet

Advertisement

A critical milestone in the evolution of the crypto sphere will not only be reflected in a multi-phase visual transformation but also through deeper alignment with advanced technology developments happening behind the scenes.

Syntropy introduces rebranding to Synternet L1 blockchain for dApps

According to the official statement of its team, Syntropy, a mainstream Web3 data provider and infrastructure platform, has become Synternet, a new-gen layer-1 blockchain. The process of rebranding affects the technical, marketing and community aspects of the product.

Syntropy becomes Synternet 🍾



Our rebrand to Synternet is the natural evolution to becoming the primary gateway for real-time, on-chain data for everyone, everywhere.



Synternet isn’t just a new name, it’s the foundation for the next gen of interoperable data infrastructure 👾 pic.twitter.com/toJ2p9AWIe — Synternet (@synternet_com) April 24, 2024

By aligning the platform’s outward identity with its technological advancements and strategic vision, Synternet positions itself as a unique, bonafide L1 blockchain that powers data infrastructure vital for a unified, composable Web3 landscape.

Company representatives stressed that the transition from Syntropy to Synternet will not affect the status and value of NOIA token held by users, which remain operational on top of Ethereum (ETH) as an ERC-20 token: no further action from users is required.

Daniel Haudenschild, CEO of Synternet, highlights that the rebranding is set to be a major challenge for his ecosystem and its role on the global Web3 scene:

Synternet isn’t just a rebrand; it’s a declaration of our bold vision for the future of blockchain. By providing the data infrastructure for Web3, we’re laying the foundation for a more open, interoperable, and innovative decentralized web.

Data Layer, a protocol serving as a customizable execution layer between blockchains, will continue to operate as a backbone of the solution's tech design.

Synternet sets ambitious goals with $10 million funding and 100,000 community members

CTO Jonas Simanavicius introduces novel blockchain as a go-to solution for dApp scaling with feature-rich instruments stack:

Our engineering team has been heads down building the technology to make the Synternet vision a reality. We couldn’t be more excited to invite the world to build and scale their dApps on our network in the coming months.

Following the rebranding, Synternet promises several key developments in the months ahead, which form part of the Monaco phase of its Q2, 2024, roadmap. Namely, the team will be focused on the launch of the Synternet Blockchain on mainnet, establishing a robust infrastructure for real-time, cross-chain data streams.

Also, the introduction of a fully operational token bridge between Ethereum and Cosmos, facilitating seamless value transfers, is in the plans for the near future.