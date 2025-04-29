SpoonOS Teams up With FLock.io for Decentralized AI Breakthroughs

Advertisement

Neo Blockchain is thrilled to announce the first official partnership since the launch of SpoonOS - with FLock.io, a leading decentralized AI training platform. The two will work together on advanced usage of AI instruments in Web3 and beyond.

SpoonOS partners with AI training platform FLock.io

Flock.io, the world's first decentralized AI training ecosystem, becomes the inaugural partner of SpoonOS, a new platform that explores the synergy between AI, ML, MCPs and blockchains.

We’re partnering with @SpoonOS_ai, the universal AI agentic operating system for Web3, powered by @neo_blockchain



Together, we shape the sentient ecosystem of interoperable AI agents, where training, inference, and coordination happen onchain. https://t.co/1posdTIpi0 pic.twitter.com/WKWjfNhmbh — FLock.io (@flock_io) April 29, 2025

FLock.io is on a mission to democratize AI by making model training open, accessible and decentralized. Built on the principles of composability and community collaboration, FLock.io empowers developers, researchers and data contributors to co-create the next-generation of AI models.

By leveraging federated learning and blockchain infrastructure, FLock.io transforms the AI development lifecycle into a transparent, permissionless process. From data preparation to model deployment, the platform simplifies collaboration and rewards contributors through cryptographic incentives.

This not only lowers the barrier to AI participation but also ensures that innovation is driven by a diverse, global community rather than a handful of centralized actors.

SpoonOS is a living, evolving agentic operating system, purpose-built to meet the growing demands of Web3 developers. Powered by the leading public blockchain Neo, it aims to accelerate the next wave of AI agents — marking the evolution of Neo’s vision from a Smart Economy to a truly Sentient Economy.

SpoonOS Agent Interoperability Protocol (SAIP) gains steam

This collaboration will encompass joint efforts in decentralized model development and the future integration of FLock-trained models into the SpoonOS framework via the Model Context Protocol (MCP) and A2A (Agent to Agent Protocol).

With FLock.io integrated, SpoonOS developers will gain seamless access to FLock.io’s training infrastructure, enabling the creation of more powerful and privacy-preserving AI agents. The partnership also includes joint exploration of the emerging SpoonOS Agent Interoperability Protocol(SAIP), paving the way for a more interoperable and secure agent ecosystem in the future.

This partnership marks a critical step toward building a sentient ecosystem of interoperable AI agents, where training, inference and coordination can all happen in a trustless, decentralized manner.