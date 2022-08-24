Spells of Genesis (SoG) Launches Askian Door Social Hub in Metaverse

Spells of Genesis (SoG), flagship decentralized gaming title by Everdreamsoft, launches new platform for gamers

With a new product released, various groups of GameFi and Metaverse enthusiasts will have one more opportunity to interact with each other in an inclusive and democratic manner.

Spells of Genesis (SoG) launches Askian Door in The Sandbox

According to the official announcement shared by Everdreamsoft, a top-tier Web3 game developer, its Spells of Genesis (SoG) gaming ecosystem is going to launch a native social hub.

Image by Spells of Genesis

The new platform, dubbed Askian Door, is designed to allow players to interact with each other and with their favorite in-game characters face-to-face.

Askian Door social hub will be accessbile through The Sandbox (SAND), a flagship Metaverse project of Web3. Besides socialization, Askian Door will unlock a number of opportunities for profit and entertainment.

Namely, while browsing through Askian Door, gamers will be able to collect hidden Satoshi Blocks spread out in various spots of the Spells of Genesis (SoG) universe. The social Hub mainnet release is set to take place on Sept. 30, 2022.

The Sandbox Season 3 Alpha Pass rewards campaign kicks off

Also, to celebrate the release of the novel Spells of Genesis (SoG) social hub, its team unveiled its Spells of Genesis NFT collection in The Sandbox NFT Marketplace.

Every user who purchased one of these NFTs or obtained a digital collectible from a previous release can get The SandBox Season 3 Alpha Pass.

These "passes," in turn, allow The Sandbox (SAND) users to win a number of 500 SAND prizes. A total of 10,000 Alpha Passes are available in all; they will be distributed among attendees of Alpha Season 3 quizzes launched by The Sandbox.