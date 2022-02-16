Southeast Asia’s Largest Bank (DBS) Is Launching Bitcoin Trading: Details

News
Wed, 02/16/2022 - 15:06
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Bitcoin trading services to launch on Southeast Asia's largest bank (DBS)
Southeast Asia’s Largest Bank (DBS) Is Launching Bitcoin Trading: Details
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

DBS Bank, Southeast Asia's largest bank by assets, plans to provide Bitcoin and cryptocurrency trading services for retail clients this year. This comes after the opening of a digital asset trading desk for institutions in late 2021.

DBS Bank CEO Piyush Gupta said there is a roadmap in place during the bank's fourth-quarter earnings call on Monday but declined to elaborate. During the call, Gupta stated, "We should have something by the end of the year.''

DBS Bank's digital assets trading platform, according to the CEO, would be improved to "make access to digital assets a lot more convenient."

The rush to cater to institutional investors interested in betting on cryptocurrencies is heating up.

In late 2021, U.S. Bank, the country's fifth-largest retail bank, introduced a cryptocurrency custody service aimed mostly at fund managers. With the support of sub-custodian NYDIG, the product is said to allow investment managers to store private keys for Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash and Litecoin.

A Standard Chartered bank unit had previously stated its intention to launch a cryptocurrency brokerage and exchange platform in the United Kingdom and Europe, aimed at institutional clients.

Major institutions such as the Bank of New York Mellon, State Street and Northern Trust have all announced the ambition to store digital assets.

After reaching a high of $69,000 in November, the price of Bitcoin has swung back and forth. Bitcoin is currently down 36.47% from its previous highs. At the time of publication, Bitcoin was trading at $44,012.

#BTC
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst, technical analyst and experienced fund manager. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image India's Leading Cryptocurrency Exchange Undergoing Major Leadership Reshuffle
02/16/2022 - 14:54
India's Leading Cryptocurrency Exchange Undergoing Major Leadership Reshuffle
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Ryan Reynolds Speaks Positively About Future of Crypto
02/16/2022 - 14:42
Ryan Reynolds Speaks Positively About Future of Crypto
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image ADA, DOT, SOL Have Big Potential to Thrive, Santiment Says, Here's Why
02/16/2022 - 14:21
ADA, DOT, SOL Have Big Potential to Thrive, Santiment Says, Here's Why
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan