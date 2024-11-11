Sonic SVM Hits 1 Million Verified Users in Its Web3 App

Advertisement

Sonic, the first-ever gaming-centric blockchain in the Solana (SOL) ecosystem, shared the details of its application layer's milestone accomplishment. Sonic X has just reached one million verified users via TikTok. Also, it onboarded the first native Web3 game.

Sonic SVM's Web3 Applayer Sonic X hits one million verified users

Sonic SVM, Solana's gaming-centric blockchain, is thrilled to announce that its Web3 Applayer, Sonic X, has reached a paramount milestone of one million KYC-verified users. This accomplishment signals significant traction in Web3 adoption through TikTok.

Sonic Frontier V1 and Odyssey Season 2 are live! ⚡️



🎮 Join Sonic with 3 million gamers: https://t.co/2zSDBAVR34



Frontier V1 – Our latest testnet brings you closer to the Sonic mainnet experience, with boosted performance, advanced security, and seamless interoperability for… pic.twitter.com/wBBZc8PwU9 — Sonic (Odyssey Now Live ⚡️) (@SonicSVM) November 8, 2024

This milestone underscores Sonic’s commitment to building robust infrastructure and a user-friendly distribution platform, Sonic X, which enables TikTok users to effortlessly engage in the decentralized web and explore blockchain-powered applications.

Advertisement

While unlocking new opportunities for dApps developers, the Sonic X team has fully utilized account abstraction, creating a seamless, simplified onboarding for non-crypto-native users. On the backend, a Solana wallet is automatically generated, but for users, they do not need to leave the TikTok app, logging in with their TikTok account to play the games offered on Sonic X.

Chris Zhu, cofounder and CEO of Sonic, highlights that Sonic SVM is laser-focused on making Web3 tech rails as accessible as possible for all types of developers:

Achieving 1 million KYC-verified users is a testament to Sonic’s dedication to bridging the gap between mainstream social media and Web3. Sonic X was designed with accessibility and engagement in mind, and we’re proud to have created an experience that brings the benefits of blockchain technology to a large, active audience on TikTok.

As such, bringing the next one million users into crypto gaming is a massive achievement for Sonic SVM's mission of a borderless Web2-to-Web3 transition.

Sonic X now hosts its first Web3 game

The Applayer’s unique features, including an aggregation page for Web3 games, an interactive leaderboard for Sonic X’s flagship tap-to-earn game, and a task page where users can complete activities for rewards, have all contributed to this substantial growth.

They are designed to ensure a rich, rewarding environment for users, positioning Sonic as a leader in both Web3 gaming and social media engagement. Sonic has recently announced the first game to launch on Sonic X to tap into the TikTok Applayer ecosystem.

With this milestone, Sonic SVM reinforces its commitment to innovation and user engagement, paving the way for a broader adoption of Web3 and decentralized technologies. Sonic continues to build upon this success, with further plans to enhance the Applayer’s capabilities and integrate additional applications that empower users in the Web3 space.

As covered by U.Today previously, Sonic SVM recently launched the public phase of the HyperFuse node sale.