    Sonic SVM Hits 1 Million Verified Users in Its Web3 App

    Advertisement
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    Sonic X, pioneering TikTok-based Web3 layer, celebrates major adoption accomplishment
    Mon, 11/11/2024 - 15:00
    Sonic SVM Hits 1 Million Verified Users in Its Web3 App
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Sonic, the first-ever gaming-centric blockchain in the Solana (SOL) ecosystem, shared the details of its application layer's milestone accomplishment. Sonic X has just reached one million verified users via TikTok. Also, it onboarded the first native Web3 game.

    Sonic SVM's Web3 Applayer Sonic X hits one million verified users

    Sonic SVM, Solana's gaming-centric blockchain, is thrilled to announce that its Web3 Applayer, Sonic X, has reached a paramount milestone of one million KYC-verified users. This accomplishment signals significant traction in Web3 adoption through TikTok.

    This milestone underscores Sonic’s commitment to building robust infrastructure and a user-friendly distribution platform, Sonic X, which enables TikTok users to effortlessly engage in the decentralized web and explore blockchain-powered applications.

    Advertisement

    While unlocking new opportunities for dApps developers, the Sonic X team has fully utilized account abstraction, creating a seamless, simplified onboarding for non-crypto-native users. On the backend, a Solana wallet is automatically generated, but for users, they do not need to leave the TikTok app, logging in with their TikTok account to play the games offered on Sonic X.

    HOT Stories
    MicroStrategy Announces Shocking $2 Billion Bitcoin Purchase
    Sensational 21 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: All Records Are Broken
    Shytoshi Kusama Delivers Epic Message on SHIB’s Future and Ryoshi
    Bitcoin Might Still Crash to Zero, Top Angel Investor Claims

    Chris Zhu, cofounder and CEO of Sonic, highlights that Sonic SVM is laser-focused on making Web3 tech rails as accessible as possible for all types of developers:

    Achieving 1 million KYC-verified users is a testament to Sonic’s dedication to bridging the gap between mainstream social media and Web3. Sonic X was designed with accessibility and engagement in mind, and we’re proud to have created an experience that brings the benefits of blockchain technology to a large, active audience on TikTok.

    As such, bringing the next one million users into crypto gaming is a massive achievement for Sonic SVM's mission of a borderless Web2-to-Web3 transition.

    Sonic X now hosts its first Web3 game

    The Applayer’s unique features, including an aggregation page for Web3 games, an interactive leaderboard for Sonic X’s flagship tap-to-earn game, and a task page where users can complete activities for rewards, have all contributed to this substantial growth. 

    They are designed to ensure a rich, rewarding environment for users, positioning Sonic as a leader in both Web3 gaming and social media engagement. Sonic has recently announced the first game to launch on Sonic X to tap into the TikTok Applayer ecosystem.

    With this milestone, Sonic SVM reinforces its commitment to innovation and user engagement, paving the way for a broader adoption of Web3 and decentralized technologies. Sonic continues to build upon this success, with further plans to enhance the Applayer’s capabilities and integrate additional applications that empower users in the Web3 space.

    Related
    Sonic SVM Launches Public Sale of HyperFuse Nodes
    Fri, 09/06/2024 - 17:36
    Sonic SVM Launches Public Sale of HyperFuse Nodes
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov

    As covered by U.Today previously, Sonic SVM recently launched the public phase of the HyperFuse node sale.

    #Solana News #GameFi News
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Nov 11, 2024 - 14:50
    8.2 Billion Dogecoin (DOGE) Open Interest Comes With Major Catch
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Title news
    News
    Nov 11, 2024 - 14:29
    Massive $4.3 Billion XRP Over 24 Hours: Can XRP Spark Rally?
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Interviews
    Nov 1, 2024 - 15:05
    First-Ever True Female AI Chatbot Fiona and Future of AI Meme Coins: Interview With Ooli
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Unlock Innovative Earning Strategies: Fairspin’s Play to Earn System
    WhiteBIT Partners with FINCI to Streamline Fiat to Crypto Transactions
    M3 DAO "Combination Strategy": In-Depth Interpretation of the M3 Comprehensive Ecological Strategy Map
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    8.2 Billion Dogecoin (DOGE) Open Interest Comes With Major Catch
    Massive $4.3 Billion XRP Over 24 Hours: Can XRP Spark Rally?
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for November 11
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD