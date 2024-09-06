Sonic SVM Launches Public Sale of HyperFuse Nodes

Advertisement

Sonic SVM, a pioneering blockchain in Solana Virtual Machine (SVM) ecosystem, today shared the details of the public sale of HyperFuse Nodes, offering community members a unique opportunity to participate in the rapidly growing Solana SVM ecosystem.

Sonic SVM's public HyperFuse Nodes sale kicks off: Details

The first-ever gaming virtual machine on Solana (SOL), Sonic SVM, announced the inaugural HyperFuse Node sale campaign for retail investors.

Excited to announce the upcoming HyperFuse Guardian Node sale, the first in the Solana ecosystem!



The sale happens in 3 stages:



📌 Tier 1 Raffle: 9/16, 1 PM UTC

📌 Whitelist Sale: 9/18, 1 PM UTC

📌 Public Sale: 9/19, 1 PM UTC



More about #hyperfusenode:https://t.co/T1Nav7S4G6 pic.twitter.com/OjAPKRHdHx — Sonic (Odyssey Now Live ⚡️) (@SonicSVM) September 6, 2024

HyperFuse Nodes, a critical component of the HyperGrid framework, enable operators to verify state transitions and ensure the security and efficiency of the SVM ecosystem. This sale presents a rare chance for individual investors to acquire Sonic Tokens at a valuation lower than that offered to top venture capital firms during Sonic's recent $12 million Series A funding round.

Over 30% of the 50,000 HyperFuse Nodes are priced below the Series A VC fully diluted valuation (FDV). The community has a unique chance to participate in the upside of the network.

Node operators will be among the first to benefit from the expanding SVM ecosystem, including Sonic SVM's impressive user base of over 2 million wallets and 1.5 billion on-chain transactions.

Operators can tap into the booming Solana gaming market, with Sonic SVM already hosting over 10 high-quality games and partnerships with more than 40 top game studios.

Paving the path for airdrops and reward campaigns

Chris Zhu, CEO and co-founder at Sonic SVM, has stressed the importance of pubic node sales for further decentralization and democratization of access to Sonic SVM:

HyperFuse Nodes represent a groundbreaking opportunity for community members to actively participate, and position themselves at the forefront of the Solana ecosystem's growth We're excited to open this door to our community members and partner ecosystems, allowing them to participate in the future of gaming and blockchain technology, and the beginning of a multi-SVM ecosystem on Solana - at an unprecedented entry point

Apart from the opportunities offered by the Sonic SVM ecosystem, the platform also boasts a lucrative referral program equipped with instant cashback and additional mining pool benefits for node purchasers. While not officially confirmed, there are possible future airdrops for node operators.

The sale of HyperFuse nodes kicks off on Sept.16; the whitelist sale launches on Sept. 18 while the public sale phase begins on Sept.19