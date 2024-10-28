Advertisement
AD

    Someone Just Won Bitcoin Fortune by Mining Block Alone

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    For the first time in over a decade, a Bitcoin block has been mined at the individual level with a single piece of hardware
    Mon, 28/10/2024 - 18:24
    Someone Just Won Bitcoin Fortune by Mining Block Alone
    Cover image via stock.adobe.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    A solo Bitcoin block was recently mined for the first time in over a decade, according to FutureBit founder John Stefanopoulos. 

    Advertisement

    A single user managed to find a Bitcoin block with their own hardware. 

    "This is the first solo block in over a decade to be found on a single device, running a full node, and submitting that block anonymously and independently with no third parties," Stefanopoulos said. 

    HOT Stories
    Someone Just Won Bitcoin Fortune by Mining Block Alone
    Big Mistake: XRP Ledger User Accidentally Burns 10,000 Tokens
    MSTR Is 101% Bitcoin, Proves Michael Saylor
    XRP Death Cross: It's Not Over

    The block was found on an Apollo II full-node device that was running the user's own independent node and solo stratum server. 

    Advertisement

    During Bitcoin's earliest days, it was possible to produce blocks with an ordinary personal computer. However, after more users started joining the network, solo mining was getting increasingly difficult. Miners started joining "pools" that made it possible to signfincalty speed up the block generation process by collectively using their resources and subsequently sharing block rewards. 

    Related
    Bitcoin Reclaims $69K After Golden Cross
    Mon, 10/28/2024 - 15:29
    Bitcoin Reclaims $69K After Golden Cross
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Given that Bitcoin's difficulty currently stands at 95 trillion, the odds of mining a solo block are infinitesimally low. Producing a block can take years or even decades for a solo miner. 

    As noted by Stefanopoulos, "someone’s life just changed in the best way possible."

    Following the most recent halving, Bitcoin's current block reward currently stands at 3.125 BTC (roughly $216,024).

    As reported by U.Today, the price of Bitcoin recently surpassed the $69,000 level. 

    #Bitcoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Oct 28, 2024 - 23:00
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) out of Trillionaire Club for Today
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    News
    Oct 28, 2024 - 15:59
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Disappoints Bears With 375% Liquidation Imbalance
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    BloFin Officially Launches the Heart & Hope Network: A New Era of Worldwide Charitable Impact
    Husky Inu Moves to New Domain: Join the Presale on thehuskyinu.net
    Cardano Summit Day Two: Driving Adoption, Infrastructure, and Education in Blockchain
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) out of Trillionaire Club for Today
    Someone Just Won Bitcoin Fortune by Mining Block Alone
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Disappoints Bears With 375% Liquidation Imbalance
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD