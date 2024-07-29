Solana's Meme Coin Pandiana Exceeds 400 SOL in Presale

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Pandiana (PNDA), the core native meme cryptocurrency of the eponymous play-to-earn game on the Solana blockchain, has proudly secured over 400 SOL in its ongoing presale campaign. The team invites all Web3 enthusiasts to join and be prepared for PNDA listing on Raydium, a flagship Solana DEX.

Solana’s meme coin Pandiana (PNDA) amasses 400 SOL in presale

According to the latest statement by its team, Pandiana (PNDA) , one of the fastest-growing new meme cryptos on the Solana (SOL) blockchain, blasts past yet another accomplishment in its presale. The aggregated amount of funds transferred to its official contract exceeded 400 Solana (SOL) tokens.

Image by Pandiana

As such, given the current price of $190 per SOL, Pandiana (PNDA) yielded over $76,000 to its current fundraising phase.

In total, the allocation to the presale is capped at 40 million PNDA tokens, which is equal to 40% of the total supply. The presale price is fixed at 400 PNDA per SOL, while the campaign will be running until early September.

Besides offering PNDA to presale participants, the team is actively investing in an online presence management strategy. Pandiana is dedicated to building a robust and active community. Investors, gamers and crypto enthusiasts are encouraged to join the Pandiana community on various social media platforms and messaging apps to stay updated on the latest developments and participate in community-driven decisions.

PNDA presale's new phase is up and running

The procedure of buying PNDA is streamlined to assure fair and inclusive participation from various categories of investors.

First of all, potential PNDA presale participants should set up a Solana (SOL) wallet. Mainstream Solana-compatible wallets like Phantom or Solflare are recommended for the campaign.

Then, to become a PNDA investor, crypto owners should purchase SOL from reputable exchanges such as Binance, Coinbase or KuCoin. Users can pay SOL with either other cryptocurrencies or fiat-based payment methods, like wire transfer or credit card. Then, sufficient amounts of SOL should be transferred to Phantom or Solflare decentralized wallets.

As a next step, investors should visit Pandiana website's tokensale page and follow the instructions to exchange SOL stake for PNDA tokens. Purchased PNDA tokens will be airdropped to participating wallets once the presale ends, proportional to SOL contribution.

Raydium DEX listing in sight, Pandiana (PNDA) team says

Soon after the presale is over, the team is planning to release PNDA on Raydium, a major decentralized cryptocurrency exchange on theSolana (SOL) blockchain. Inspiring price dynamics are expected post-listing, so joining the presale might unlock amazing opportunities.

Pandiana (PNDA), an outstanding new play-to-earn project, is looking to blend the charm of meme culture with immersive gaming experiences.

On Pandiana , players can control customizable panda characters, embark on thrilling quests, engage in epic battles and compete in exciting tournaments, all while earning PNDA tokens.

As covered by U.Today previously, thePandiana (PNDA) team will introduce a viable alternative to mainstream Solana meme coins, including trending dog-coins that rocketed in Q4, 2023-Q1, 2024.

Also, PNDA is promoted as a project at the intersection between thePlay-to-Earn and meme coin segments, the two hottest narratives in Web3 over recent years. Besides that, Pandiana (PNDA) is a bold attempt to merge the benefits of thememe coin ethos with the utility and opportunity to become part of beneficial strategies on-chain.