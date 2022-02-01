Solana-Centric Passive Income Platform Flint Goes Live: Details

New passive income instruments are now released for Indian crypto fans in beta

With novel Flint beta release, crypto holders can seamlessly lock their assets with no additional requirements. The program is avaliable with very high APYs.

Flint goes live in beta with ultra-high APY rates

According to a press release shared with U.Today, Flint, a Solana-centric passive income dashboard, is going to launch in beta version and start some high-yield programs.

From the very first days of its beta, no lock-up requirements will be imposed on investors: crypto holders will be able to deposit and withdraw money in accordance with their strategies.

Focused on the Indian community of crypto holders, Flint offers a seamless fiat on-ramp for Indian rupees: it is one of the first DeFi protocols to accept INR directly.

Flint generates profits by utilizing stablecoins such as Terra USD (UST) and USD Coin (USDC). These stablecoins are invested in hand-picked DeFi protocols.

Flint co-founder Anshu Agrawal is fascinated by the opportunities unleashed by the new release:

We are targeting close to 500 million users globally across various customer segments, who are crypto-curious, have idle cash or stable coins, and are chasing higher yields than conventional investments. The best part is that Flint achieves all of these for our users without them having to break their heads on active crypto trading or price movements.

$500 million to fuel Solana's DeFi ecosystem

In the coming months, the Flint ecosystem is going to inject $500 million into the most promising early-stage start-ups that explore Solana's smart contracts.

Solana Foundation advisor Akshay BD highlights that Flint is an active and passionate member of the Solana (SOL) ecosystem:

We're incredibly excited about startups like Flint leveraging the Solana network to offer valuable consumer products in the mobile-first experience users are used to. Crypto is increasingly finding a place in every investor’s portfolio, and stablecoin yield may offer a great starting point for most investors entering the space.

A total of $500 million will be invested in Solana's ecosystem over the next three years.

Flint is going to expand its stack of solutions on Solana: Flint NFT marketplace and Flint Pay processor for retail payments will go live in the coming months.