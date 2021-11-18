Solana-Based Play-to-Earn Game MonkeyBall to Pioneer IDOs on StarLaunch

MonkeyBall's MBS IDO will be an inaugural token sale on new platform StarLaunch

MonkeyBall, a unique football player simulator that works not unlike iconic FIFA but for monkeys, is ready to release its core native token for retail investors.

MonkeyBall's MBS to be released on a first-ever IDO on StarLaunch

According to the official announcement shared by the team of MonkeyBall play-to-earn ecosystem on Solana, its token sale will take place on newly-launched IDO platform StarLaunch.

🚨🐵 MonkeyFans! 🐵🚨



Due to OVERWHELMING demand from the hottest #crypto community on the PLANET, we put together a short Sneak Peek. 🔥🔥 Enjoy 😎



Full trailer coming in the next couple of months🤯🚀



Check it also here: https://t.co/Pl7VNAWVqM#NFTs #PlayToEarn pic.twitter.com/I7ArnCGuCm November 11, 2021

MonkeyBall is the first project to have its IDO organized by StarLaunch. As such, the GameFi protocol becomes the launch partner of novel Solana-centric IDO vehicle.

The sale is scheduled for Nov. 30, 2021. In total, 1% of MonkeyBall's total supply will be released. The IDO price for MBS token is set at $0.04; it pushes the implied fully diluted valuation of MonkeyBall to $40 million.

Previously, MonkeyBall has successfully completed its private token sale co-led by a clutch of high-profile VCs like Solana Ventures, NFX, iAngels, Longhash, CMS and Republic.

Besides that, a number of iconic angel investors have backed MonkeyBall in its fundraising efforts: Shalom Meckenzie (founder of DraftKings), Yoni Assia (founder of eToro), Shahaf Bar-Geffen (CEO of COTI) and Nimrod Lehavi (co-founder of Simplex).

5,000 Gen0 monkeys will be released as NFTs

Oren Langberg, head of marketing at MonkeyBall, stresses the crucial importance of launch partner status as recognition of the progress accomplished by his product:

We are psyched to be selected as StarLaunch’s flagship IDO. From the team that brought us CardStarter, StarLaunch has all the right elements we strove for in a partner, most importantly a team as dedicated and MonkeyNuts as us that also has a proven track record of successful IDOs.

The StarLaunch design is based on a unique dual token model: STARS works as a deflationary governance token while N2H4 is an access stake asset.

Also, early MBS holders will be eligible for the distribution of the first massive NFT drop by MonkeyBall. The collection will include 5,000 Generation Zero monkey characters.