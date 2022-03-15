Solana-based GameFi Eizper Chain Raises $2 Million in Two-Stage Fundraising

Solana (SOL) cements itself as a top-tier blockchain for gaming dApps. Eizper Chain, an eccentric Action Role Playing Game (ARPG), has succesfully closed its two-phase funding campaign.

Eizper Chain secures $2 million through private sale and NFT release

According to the official announcement shared by the team of Eizper Chain, two rounds of its funding campaign have been completed. The protocol organized a closed seed round and private NFT sale for Web3 enthusiasts.

It's been a long journey, but we're finally here with the BETA VERSION! 😱✨

.

Step into a world full of exhilirating adventures, heartwarming stories, lively characters, and more! Are you ready for Eizper Chain's Beta Version? 😆✨#EizperChain #gaming #gamers #betaversion pic.twitter.com/0nJSSTmPe0 — Eizper Chain (@EizperChain) March 14, 2022

A total of $2,000,000 was raised in two rounds. The seed funding round was led by Alameda Research and yielded investments from other crypto-focused VC heavyweights such as Huobi Ventures, Crypto.com Capital, Solar Eco Fund, Petrock Capital, Nyan Heroes, ROK Capital and so on.

Also, Jack Teoh, Ivan lam, Arnold Poernomo and other cryptocurrency veterans backed the protocol's fundraising efforts as angel investors.

Rudi Harli, Eizper Chain's co-founder and CEO, is more than excited about the results of the two-phase fundraising and the growing influence its protocol has over the Web3 segment:

We're proud to present Eizper Chain's Seed Partners! It is an honor to have their amazing support, as well as that of the community on our journey while we seek to be at the forefront of the next generation of gaming!

Free-to-Play and Play-to-Earn modules in one ecosystem: What is Eizper Chain?

Evans Huangfu, Senior Investment Manager of Huobi Ventures - one of the leading investors in Eizper Chain's seed funding round - stressed that the Indonesian market represented by Eizper Chain is one of the most crucial areas for GameFi progress:

We believe that this solid team and high-quality games will bring something new to this inspiring market. We hope to cooperate and provide support as a strategic partner in the future.

Eizper Chain is the first blockchain-based gaming protocol in SEA that has deployed Free-to-Play and Play-to-Earn modules for a single gameplay.

As such, it is suitable for both crypto newbies and high-skilled gamers. Eizper Chain's gameplay boasts an adventure mode, guild mode and competitive mode. Its NFT collection includes five different rarity levels.

Right now, the game is on its way to public beta testing. The full mainnet release is expected in Q3, 2022.