Solana Among Top Laggards Amid FTX Drama

Wed, 11/09/2022 - 15:44
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Solana (SOL) is getting hammered due to downfall of FTX cryptocurrency empire, which is now shaping up to be another "Lehman moment" for cryptocurrency industry
Solana Among Top Laggards Amid FTX Drama
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Former BitMEX CEO Arthur Hayes recently mocked the performance of the Solana (SOL) token, referring to the lyrics of Drake's hit single "Hotline Bling" in a recent tweet.

Solana (SOL) has significantly underperformed the rest of the market over the past 24 hours, plunging by 33%.

As reported by U.Today, Binance agreed to acquire its archrival, thus potentially consolidating its position as the biggest cryptocurrency exchange. The deal made it possible to prevent the total collapse of FTX, which is why it managed to temporarily calm the market.

Related
FTX Collapses, Binance Prepares Takeover: Why Is This Dangerous for Crypto?

However, the recovery was just a flash in the pan, and some of the leading cryptocurrencies started to quickly lose ground. Bitcoin collapsed to a new yearly low of $17,114 on the Bitstamp exchange, weighing down other major cryptocurrencies.

No exposure to FTX

SOL has been expectedly hit hard by the fallout due to its ties to FTX and Alameda Research, the two firms controlled by crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried. In the meantime, the FTX token collapsed by 71.7% within a day, sliding to 70th place by market capitalization.

In a recent tweet, Solana Labs founder Anatoly Yakovenko has clarified that his company did not have any assets on the embattled exchange.

More regulation on horizon

In a note to employees, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao reportedly said that the FTX crisis had undermined confidence in the cryptocurrency industry.

The Binance headbbelieves that the recent mayhem will lead to more regulatory scrutiny. He also expressed his concerns about Binance potentially becoming an even bigger target.

#Solana News #FTX
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Bitcoin May Revisit $10,000 for Worse Reason Than FTX Downfall: Bloomberg's Chief Analyst
11/09/2022 - 16:05
Bitcoin May Revisit $10,000 for Worse Reason Than FTX Downfall: Bloomberg's Chief Analyst
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Chiliz Network Shares Crucial Updates for Users, Here Are Details
11/09/2022 - 15:55
Chiliz Network Shares Crucial Updates for Users, Here Are Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for November 9
11/09/2022 - 15:30
DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for November 9
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk