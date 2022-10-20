SOL Price Down to 5-Month Lows, “Solana Embassy” Opens Doors for Public

SOL price drops to 5-month low levels while the ecosystem opens its “Embassy” in Miami

According to data provided by CoinMarketCap (CMC), Solana's (SOL) price has plunged to a five-month low while “The Solana Embassy” opens doors for the public in Miami, Florida.

SOL — the ninth-largest cryptocurrency with a market cap of around $10 billion — is trading at $28.2 at the time of writing, down almost 5% in the past 24 hours, per CMC data. The last time Solana touched the $28 mark was in mid-June this year.

It’s not just the SOL price that’s been going down recently. Similarly, Solana’s non-fungible token (NFT) sales have been seeing a downward movement since Oct. 10, according to CryptoSlam data . The so-called “Ethereum Killer’s” NFT sales have dropped to roughly $1.5 million, a nine-month low level.

CryptoSlam

As previously reported by U.Today, Solana has been criticized for its persistent outages throughout the year. This rose a very negative sentiment toward the Solana ecosystem, Santiment data earlier this month.

Some good news after all

While the SOL price has been bad news for investors, Solana fans can now go to “The Solana Embassy” in Miami. According to a Thursday announcement, the new location will be “more than just a store,” featuring “a classroom, cultural center, lounge, nightclub, and store.”

The space, located in the heart of Wynwood, is one-of-a-kind.



We will never build another location quite like this in the United States.



Our goal is to place an Embassy in every country, as a safe haven and onboarding center for new and existing Web3 citizens alike. pic.twitter.com/BVeL8zSSf7 — Solana Spaces (@solanaspaces) October 20, 2022