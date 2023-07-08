SOL and ETH Fans Must Stop Taunting Each Other as Both Coins Rising: Chris Burniske

Prominent analyst provides reasons why communities of two leading coins must live in peace with each other

Former head crypto analyst at ARK Invest and co-founder of digital asset-focused firm Placeholder Chris Burniske has taken to Twitter to out an end to the taunting between the communities of Solana (SOL) and Ethereum (ETH).

He stated that it is a good time for making peace now since both SOL and ETH are on the rise. Both chains have the same target, he stated, although with different trade-offs.

Besides, Burniske reminded both communities that Vitalik Buterin and co-founder of Solana Anatoly Yakovenko treat each other with "support, mutual respect, & diversity of approach."

As both rise, would recommend $SOL-supporters not taunt $ETH-folks, and vice-versa. The two are on a similar mission, with different tradeoffs.



We don't see @aeyakovenko or @VitalikButerin taunting each other — instead, we see support, mutual respect, & diversity of approach. — Chris Burniske (@cburniske) July 8, 2023

Currently, Ethereum is striving to recover from its 5.46% fall it faced on Thursday and Friday this week. ETH has so far managed to regain 0.83% and is currently trading at $1,861 after falling from the $1,951 level two days ago.

Ethereum followed the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin in its massive fall on Thursday, when BTC suddenly dived 4.32%, going from above $31,000 below the $30,000 level.

Solana is pumping

Unlike Ethereum, SOL has been on the rise since Wednesday. Earlier today, SOL's rise reached a peak of 20.79%. By now, the price has slipped a little and the coin is changing hands at $21.86, having surged from $18.54.

According to a recent analytics report from Santiment, Solana's recent fast growth may be explained by a strong SOL social sentiment on Reddit. Besides, while Ethereum was hit by Bitcoin's fall and the stagnation of the BTC spot ETF filings with the SEC, SOL seems to be profiting from the negative price action of its rival ETH.