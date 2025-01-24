Advertisement
    Silk Road Founder Breaks Silence After Being Released from Prison

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht says that he is "grateful" to have his life back after a decade behind bars
    Fri, 24/01/2025 - 6:06
    Silk Road Founder Breaks Silence After Being Released from Prison
    Cover image via x.com
    Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht, who was just released from prison after roughly a decade behind bars, has broken his silence.

    In a video posted on social media posted earlier this Friday, Ulbricht said that he was grateful to have his life back. 

    "I am so, so grateful to have my life back, to have my future back, to have this second chance," Ulricht said.

    The Silk Road founder has added that it was "an important moment" for him and the entire family as well as everybody who has been working for years to free him. 

    The pardon was celebrated among libertarian Bitcoin supporters, but it has been met with backlash as well. 

    Following Ulbricht's release, some community members also started speculating about whether or not Ulbricht still had some Bitcoin holdings left.  

    Even though the U.S. government has confiscated roughly 174,000 Bitcoin from the Silk Road founder (both directly and indirectly, it turned out that a slew of dust wallets associated with Ulbricht still contained roughly $47 million worth of Bitcoin. 

    Kraken has also made a sizeable $111,000 Bitcoin donation to Ulbrich following his release. 

    "This is an important moment for everybody, everywhere, who loves freedom and who cares about second chances," Ulbricht said. 

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

