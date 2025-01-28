Advertisement
    Shytoshi Kusama Teases Biggest Announcement He's Ever Given

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    SHIB lead says he and the team are gearing up for the biggest announcement he’s ever given
    Tue, 28/01/2025 - 11:01
    Shytoshi Kusama Teases Biggest Announcement He's Ever Given
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    In a recent tweet, the enigmatic Shiba Inu lead known to the community under the pseudonym Shytoshi Kusama, revealed his plans that he is going to work on after he takes “some rest.”

    Besides, he stated the team was gearing up for the most important announcement in SHIB history.

    Shytoshi Kusama preparing for biggest announcement he ever made

    Kusama tweeted that after helping with another crypto project launched on Solana recently and working closely with its chief technology officer, he plans to have some rest. After that, he will again return to focus on SHIB and other major tokens from its ecosystem – BONE, LEASH, and TREAT.

    Meanwhile, he said that he and the team are gearing up for “the biggest announcement” he has ever given on social media to the SHIB community.

    Last week, Kusama announced that he was no longer the lead visionary of SHIB but he has now taken up the role of the SHIB lead ambassador, since the project does not need direct leadership any more.

    Ripple CTO Reveals Bitter Truth About Modern Crypto Movement, But Here’s Catch
    Tue, 01/28/2025 - 09:00
    Ripple CTO Reveals Bitter Truth About Modern Crypto Movement, But Here’s Catch
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    SHIB burns plummet deep

    The Shibburn data tracker has reported that during the past twenty-four hours, the daily SHIB burn rate has fallen into the red zone, plummeting by almost 90% compared to the readings of this important metric a day before.

    Overall, so far, merely 1,100,569 SHIB meme coins have been transferred to unspendable blockchain wallets and out of the circulating supply. This amount of SHIB was destroyed in a single transaction.

    SHIB price prints recovery

    The second largest meme cryptocurrency by market capitalization size, SHIB, has demonstrated an increase of an impressive 9.31% over the past day as it recovered after the 11.65% fall faced on Monday.

    On that day, the meme cryptocurrency plunged, mirroring the price trajectory of Bitcoin. The world’s largest cryptocurrency crashed below $100,000 following the sell-off of major US tech company shared in the market. That sell-off was driven by the explosive news of a big new AI player emerging in China – DeepSeek. Bitcoin plummeted following US tech stocks due to its heavy correlation to that market.

    DeepSeek is now a full-fledged rival of OpenAI since it has managed to create similar language models but at a fraction of what it cost OpenAI – only $6 million. The Chinese company managed to create its product much faster.

