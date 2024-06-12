Shiba Inu’s Shibaswap Now Supported by DEXTools

DexTools, a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform for cryptocurrency traders, has added support for Shiba Inu's ShibaSwap, according to a Wednesday announcement.

Advertisement

The integration unlocks "advanced DeFi analytics" for Shiba Inu holders.

DexTools is a popular website that provides its users with data about decentralized exchanges. It makes it possible to track DeFi portfolios as well as crypto prices. The platform, which boasts tens of millions of monthly users, tracks roughly 3.5 million tokens. DexTools can monitor market moves, offer real-time analysis of various cryptocurrencies, and search for tokens on any DEX. On top of that, it allows traders to swap tokens directly within the app. It also has its own DEXT utility token that grants access to some unique features.

ShibaSwap, which was originally launched back in 2021, has become a crucial part of the sprawling Shiba Inu ecosystem.

Last month, ShibaSwap moved to Shibarium, the layer-2 solution for the second-largest meme coin.

Shibarium-powered ShibaSwap features a slew of new utilities such as an enhanced dashboard and discovery charts for trending tokens.

Shiba Inu developer and contributor Kaal Dhairya said that the ShibaSwap DEX would be getting regular updates.