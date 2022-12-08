Shiba Inu's BONE Trading Volume Suddenly up 70%, This Might Be Reason

BONE was trading at $0.849, down 1.75% in last 24 hours

The trading volume of BONE, Shiba Inu's governance token, suddenly rose nearly 70% on Dec. 8 as traders scurried to take advantage of the recent volatility presented on the market.

After days of an impressive price run, bulls took a breather as BONE touched highs of $0.987 on Dec. 5. The price of BONE fell in tandem with the general declines on the crypto market. After three days of losses, BONE touched a base of $0.81, where buyers emerged and the crypto token slightly recovered.

BONE printed a daily green candle as its price rose to intraday highs of $0.864 or at the daily MA 50, where bulls faced a barrier.

At the time of publication, BONE was trading at $0.849, down 1.75% in the last 24 hours. As the year comes to a close, the Shiba Inu ecosystem is seen putting out several activities to round out the developments it began earlier in the year.

A quick agenda change before Ryo Plaza! Tomorrow's fireside chat will a special Holiday fireside chat. With 2023 just around the corner, come and join us for a recap of this past year in the Metaverse, some new surprises, along with our giveaway!



For this week? Sneak Peek below. https://t.co/JUefdLwSzD pic.twitter.com/SBX4GBJ0Ca — SHIB The Metaverse (@ShibTheMV) December 7, 2022

Shiba Inu's metaverse has announced a giveaway and its "special holiday fireside chat," Ryo Plaza fireside chat.

Shib developer "Trophias" has posted a cryptic tweet that suggests active development to round off the year.

He wrote, "Small Tuesday update: V1 Design completed; finalizing content has been ongoing - Launch will be in phases to help with content flow."

Whales are also seen accumulating Shiba Inu ecosystem tokens in a last-minute rush. Per WhaleStats data, SHIB ranks among the top 10 purchased assets for the biggest ETH whales and has likewise regained the position of the biggest holding for the top 100 ETH whales.