    Shiba Inu Whales Shift 1.11 Trillion SHIB in Rare On-Chain Anomaly

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    1.11 trillion SHIB flows as Shiba Inu experiences unusual on-chain activity
    Wed, 11/09/2024 - 15:41
    Shiba Inu Whales Shift 1.11 Trillion SHIB in Rare On-Chain Anomaly
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    A rare on-chain anomaly has been detected in the Shiba Inu (SHIB) token over the past 24 hours. According to IntoTheBlock, the volume of large transactions in the popular meme-inspired cryptocurrency increased from 33 to 42 in the past 24 hours.

    Advertisement

    This can be considered a fairly large increase, as the sample includes transactions worth at least $100,000 - since there have been nine more such transactions in the past 24 hours, this means an increase of $900,000.

    Related
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Skyrockets 8,193%, Price Lifts Off
    Wed, 09/11/2024 - 10:39
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Skyrockets 8,193%, Price Lifts Off
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    HOT Stories
    U.Today Becomes Third Most-Visited Crypto Website in World, Similarweb Says
    Cardano Creator Debunks ADA FUD
    Billions of SHIB Tokens Stolen from Major Exchange
    Ethereum (ETH) Paints Grim Reversal Pattern, Solana (SOL) Whales Not Bullish, Bitcoin (BTC) Enters $60,000 Path

    This is often the case, that an increase in the number of large transactions leads to an increase in their volume. However, it is also an anomaly, as the volume of large transactions on the Shiba Inu token decreased from 3.21 trillion to 1.11 trillion SHIB over the past 24 hours. In monetary terms, according to the data, this decrease is equivalent to a drop from $43.52 million to $15.01 million.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Source: IntoTheBlock

    Thus, we can see that despite the 27.27% growth in the number of transactions during the period under review, its volume fell by 65.4% in tokens and 65.5% in dollars.

    Related
    Billions of SHIB Tokens Stolen from Major Exchange
    Wed, 09/11/2024 - 06:00
    Billions of SHIB Tokens Stolen from Major Exchange
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Why would this happen? Probably because the average size of such a large transaction has decreased. Yesterday it was about $1.32 million, which is 13 times higher than the average. Today, however, the average size of a large 24-hour transaction has dropped to $357,380.

    However, this is still 3.5 times higher than the norm, which means that despite the decrease in volume, whales' activity with the Shiba Inu token can be considered exceptional.

    #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shibarium
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Sep 11, 2024 - 15:35
    309 Billion Shiba Inu Withdrawal Stuns SHIB Community
    News
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
    Title news
    News
    Sep 11, 2024 - 15:26
    10.21 Trillion PEPE in 24 Hours, What's Happening?
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Announcing Our Exciting Partnership with Modern DevOps Melbourne 2024
    Region’s Leading CFOs to Meet at CFO Forum Kuwait
    SafeWallet Announces Updated Application for Secure Cryptocurrency Management
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu Whales Shift 1.11 Trillion SHIB in Rare On-Chain Anomaly
    309 Billion Shiba Inu Withdrawal Stuns SHIB Community
    10.21 Trillion PEPE in 24 Hours, What's Happening?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD