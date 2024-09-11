Billions of SHIB Tokens Stolen from Major Exchange

According to blockchain security firm SlowMist, Indodax, the oldest and largest Indonesian exchange with more than 5 million users, has suffered a security breach.
The hacker behind the attack stole a total of $22 million worth of crypto.
Notably, Shiba Inu (SHIB), the second-biggest meme cryptocurrency, was among the affected cryptocurrencies. The bad actor stole a total of 9 billion SHIB tokens.
Chainlink (INK), Tron (TRX), and Ethereum (ETH) are among the other affected tokens.
Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency, also accounts for a substantial portion of the stolen funds.
In other news, the WarizX hacker, who famously stole roughly $100 million SHIB tokens, recently reemerged, laundering more than $30 million worth of ETH in just eight days, according to data provided by analytics platform Spot on Chain.