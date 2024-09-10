    Pepe Demolishes SHIB in Key Metric

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Pepe has appeared among the leading cryptocurrencies in this key metric
    Tue, 10/09/2024 - 20:44
    Pepe Demolishes SHIB in Key Metric
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Meme cryptocurrency Pepe (PEPE) has managed to top XRP in daily trading volume, according to data provided by CoinGecko.  

    The two cryptocurrencies are at $1.089 billion and $782 million worth of trading volume over the past 24 hours. 

    PEPE is, of course, way ahead of Dogecoin (DOGE), the leading cryptocurrency. The latter managed to record $543 million worth of trading volume. 

    SHIB Inu (SHIB), for comparison, logged only a measly $236 million worth of trading volume despite being the second-largest meme cryptocurrency by market capitalization. In fact, it is now lagging behind Litecoin (LTC) and Chainlink (LINK). SHIB's trading activity is surprisingly low compared to its market, which currently stands at a whopping $8 billion.      

    Solana-based meme coin Dogwifhat (WIF) comes in third place by trading volume with a relatively impressive trading volume of $426 million.

    As noted by former Goldman Sachs analyst Murad Mahmudov, strong meme coins on Solana continue to see "steady growth" in diamond hands. This increases the probability of "parabolic price moves." 

    TON-based canine meme coin DOGS is also challenging the top meme coins with its 24-hour trading volume of $410 million.  

    Meme coins in the green 

    According to CoinGecko data, the meme coin sector is currently in the green, trading mostly in tandem with Bitcoin. 

    Dogecoin is the only major meme coin in the red, dipping by 0.4%.  

    Brett (BRETT) is the top performer among meme coins with a market cap of over $500 million. It has surged by more than 4% over the past 24 hours.   

    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

