Pepe Demolishes SHIB in Key Metric

Meme cryptocurrency Pepe (PEPE) has managed to top XRP in daily trading volume, according to data provided by CoinGecko.

The two cryptocurrencies are at $1.089 billion and $782 million worth of trading volume over the past 24 hours.

PEPE is, of course, way ahead of Dogecoin (DOGE), the leading cryptocurrency. The latter managed to record $543 million worth of trading volume.

SHIB Inu (SHIB), for comparison, logged only a measly $236 million worth of trading volume despite being the second-largest meme cryptocurrency by market capitalization. In fact, it is now lagging behind Litecoin (LTC) and Chainlink (LINK). SHIB's trading activity is surprisingly low compared to its market, which currently stands at a whopping $8 billion.

Solana-based meme coin Dogwifhat (WIF) comes in third place by trading volume with a relatively impressive trading volume of $426 million.

As noted by former Goldman Sachs analyst Murad Mahmudov, strong meme coins on Solana continue to see "steady growth" in diamond hands. This increases the probability of "parabolic price moves."

TON-based canine meme coin DOGS is also challenging the top meme coins with its 24-hour trading volume of $410 million.

Meme coins in the green

According to CoinGecko data, the meme coin sector is currently in the green, trading mostly in tandem with Bitcoin.

Dogecoin is the only major meme coin in the red, dipping by 0.4%.

Brett (BRETT) is the top performer among meme coins with a market cap of over $500 million. It has surged by more than 4% over the past 24 hours.