Advertisement
AD

Shiba Inu Whales Pause for Breath as Gigantic 228 Trillion SHIB Hurdle Looms

Advertisement
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Bulls prepare to take on next big level for SHIB price
Fri, 26/01/2024 - 16:35
Shiba Inu Whales Pause for Breath as Gigantic 228 Trillion SHIB Hurdle Looms
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Shiba Inu whales are seemingly taking a breather as bulls prepare to take on the next big level for the SHIB price.

Advertisement

According to IntoTheBlock data, Shiba Inu's large transaction volume, which estimates the daily total amount transacted by whales, has seen a decline.

Shiba Inu's large transaction volume dropped 64.92% in the last 24 hours to $62.58 million. This amounted to 7.09 trillion SHIB in crypto terms.

Global In/Out of the Money, Courtesy: IntoTheBlock

Shiba Inu's large transaction volume saw a sharp decline from 20.2 trillion SHIB on Jan. 24 to 7.09 trillion SHIB on Jan. 25.

A surge in large transaction volumes typically implies huge activity among whales, whether buying or selling. Meanwhile, a drop in this whale indicator might suggest a decrease in the activity of these large holders.

The total transaction volume recorded on-chain in the last 24 hours also saw a drop to 8.09 trillion SHIB.

The seeming decline in whale transactions coincides with the SHIB price gearing up to take on a major price level.

According to IntoTheBlock data, the next barrier from which SHIB presently trades is between the $0.000009 and $0.000013 levels, where 228.97 trillion SHIB were bought by 322,220 addresses for an average price of $0.000011.

Related
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Holders Must Pay Attention to This Urgent Warning: Details

At the time of writing, SHIB was up 2.31% in the last 24 hours to $0.000009.

In a positive development for the Shiba Inu ecosystem, Lucie, a Shiba Inu team member, hints that Shibarium is on the brink of taking a crucial step beyond automated burns. This will benefit TVL and provide a home for SHIB supporters, she explained.

In other good news, Uphold has announced a positive development for Topper users in Canada. Shiba Inu and other altcoins have been relisted on Uphold's Topper.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
About the author
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Elon Musk Shares Insights on X Payments, DOGE Army Abuzz; SHIB Burn Rate Surges 4,240%; Tesla Reveals Its Bitcoin Holdings: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
2024/01/26 16:47
Elon Musk Shares Insights on X Payments, DOGE Army Abuzz; SHIB Burn Rate Surges 4,240%; Tesla Reveals Its Bitcoin Holdings: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image BONK Jumps 10% as Solana (SOL) Recovers Lost Ground
2024/01/26 16:47
BONK Jumps 10% as Solana (SOL) Recovers Lost Ground
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Bitcoin (BTC) Reclaims $41,000; Can It Still Crash?
2024/01/26 16:47
Bitcoin (BTC) Reclaims $41,000; Can It Still Crash?
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Wooooo! Coin Announces Major Milestones with Listings on MEXC and Bitmart
Global Blockchain Show, Dubai, to gather Blockchain and Web3 experts, provide networking opportunities
De.Fi Announces $DEFI Airdrop Season 1 Prior To The Token Launch
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Shiba Inu Whales Pause for Breath as Gigantic 228 Trillion SHIB Hurdle Looms
Elon Musk Shares Insights on X Payments, DOGE Army Abuzz; SHIB Burn Rate Surges 4,240%; Tesla Reveals Its Bitcoin Holdings: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
BONK Jumps 10% as Solana (SOL) Recovers Lost Ground
Show all