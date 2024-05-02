Advertisement
    Shiba Inu Whale Transactions Skyrocket 165% to 6.18 Trillion SHIB in 24 Hours

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) skyrockets 165% in key on-chain metric as whales take charge
    Thu, 2/05/2024 - 12:56
    Shiba Inu Whale Transactions Skyrocket 165% to 6.18 Trillion SHIB in 24 Hours
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    It has come to light, thanks to data from IntoTheBlock, that the volume of large transactions involving the popular meme cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB) has increased 165% in the past 24 hours from 3.73 trillion SHIB to 6.18 trillion SHIB. 

    In monetary terms, this change was reflected in an increase in transaction volume from $82.69 million to $138.2 million. In total, there were 241 such transactions of whales, as the major players in the crypto market are called, over the past day. It is important that only those transactions whose size amounted to at least $100,000 are taken into account.

    ""
    Source: IntoTheBlock

    More SHIB in than out

    Diving deeper into the data, we learn that movements of large volumes of the popular meme cryptocurrency Shiba Inu over the past 24 hours have mostly come from inflows to whale wallets. 

    ""
    Source: IntoTheBlock

    Thus, the amount of inflows to wallets that hold at least 0.1% of the circulating supply of SHIB amounted to 2.44 trillion. Outflows from these wallets during the period under review amounted to 2.26 trillion SHIB. As a result, large holders' netflow for Shiba Inu for the period under review amounted to 180.46 billion SHIB, up 130% from the previous day.

    As one of the most popular meme cryptocurrencies, SHIB's recent surge in transaction volume signals a heightened level of activity and engagement within the market. Moving forward, the implications of this surge in whale transactions on Shiba Inu remain to be seen, with market participants closely monitoring developments within the SHIB ecosystem.

    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

