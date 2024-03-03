Advertisement
AD
Original U.Today article

DOGE and SHIB Price Prediction for March 3

Advertisement
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
When can traders expect correction of DOGE and SHIB?
Sun, 3/03/2024 - 17:17
DOGE and SHIB Price Prediction for March 3
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Most coins are back in the green zone, according to CoinMarketCap.

Advertisement
Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The price of DOGE has increased by 2.51% since yesterday. Over the last week, the price has risen by 62.46%.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the rate of DOGE is near the resistance level of $0.1455. If the bar closes above it, the midterm rise may continue to the $0.16 zone the upcoming week.

DOGE is trading at $0.1396 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB is not an exception, going up by 6.67%.

Image by TradingView

Despite today's rise, the rate of SHIB is looking worse than DOGE as the bar is far from the resistance. The volume has declined, which means that the meme coin needs to accumulate energy for a further move.

Related
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for March 2

In this case, consolidation in the area of $0.000020-$0.000023 is the more likely scenario for the next days.

SHIB is trading at $0.0000213 at press time.

#Dogecoin Price Prediction #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
About the author
article image
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image Solana Trader Turns in 33,000% Profit on SOL With Dogwifhat (WIF) Epic Rally: Details
2024/03/03 17:13
Solana Trader Turns in 33,000% Profit on SOL With Dogwifhat (WIF) Epic Rally: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image XRP Burn Mechanism Eyes Abnormal Spike Amid XRP Price Rally
2024/03/03 17:13
XRP Burn Mechanism Eyes Abnormal Spike Amid XRP Price Rally
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Shiba Inu's Shibarium Experiences Big Activity Spike as SHIB Price Finds New Paradigm
2024/03/03 17:13
Shiba Inu's Shibarium Experiences Big Activity Spike as SHIB Price Finds New Paradigm
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Laxmi M - Presenting A Decentralized Spiritual Ecosystem
CryptoGames: Win Jackpots with Bitcoin and Altcoins!
Karma3 Labs Raises a $4.5M Seed Round Led By Galaxy and IDEO CoLab to Build OpenRank, a Decentralized Reputation Protocol
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

DOGE and SHIB Price Prediction for March 3
Solana Trader Turns in 33,000% Profit on SOL With Dogwifhat (WIF) Epic Rally: Details
XRP Burn Mechanism Eyes Abnormal Spike Amid XRP Price Rally
Show all