DOGE and SHIB Price Prediction for March 3

Most coins are back in the green zone, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The price of DOGE has increased by 2.51% since yesterday. Over the last week, the price has risen by 62.46%.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the rate of DOGE is near the resistance level of $0.1455. If the bar closes above it, the midterm rise may continue to the $0.16 zone the upcoming week.

DOGE is trading at $0.1396 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB is not an exception, going up by 6.67%.

Image by TradingView

Despite today's rise, the rate of SHIB is looking worse than DOGE as the bar is far from the resistance. The volume has declined, which means that the meme coin needs to accumulate energy for a further move.

In this case, consolidation in the area of $0.000020-$0.000023 is the more likely scenario for the next days.

SHIB is trading at $0.0000213 at press time.