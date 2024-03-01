Advertisement
Shiba Inu Upcoming TREAT Token Gigantic Use Case Unveiled: Details

Tomiwabold Olajide
Shiba Inu presents compelling use case for upcoming token, TREAT
Fri, 1/03/2024 - 12:10
The dog-themed cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB) has presented a compelling use case for its upcoming token, TREAT. Lucie, a Shiba Inu team member, shared this on X (formerly Twitter).

Shib recently announced a strategic collaboration with Zama, an open-source cryptography business that creates innovative Fully Homomorphic Encryption (FHE) solutions for blockchain and artificial intelligence.

This partnership marks a pivotal point in the evolution of Web3, setting new benchmarks in data privacy and security. As the Shib ecosystem grows and expands, incorporating Zama's solutions presents a ground-breaking opportunity. As a result, the forthcoming TREAT's use case comes into view.

Shib's Zama-powered solution will first run on TREAT, a Shiba ecosystem token designed to fulfill numerous functions.

Shiba Inu Team Member Issues Critical Update on TREAT

The upcoming TREAT is also intended to provide liquidity to the upcoming SHI stablecoin. Treat, a reward token, will eventually replace the BONE token as the reward token for ShibaSwap.

TREAT will also provide rewards for SHIB: The Metaverse and the blockchain version of the Shiba Inu-themed collectible card game Shiba Eternity.

In preparation for this new Web3 era ushered in by the SHIB Zama partnership, which will initially be powered by the upcoming TREAT token, an official X account for TREAT has been launched, which has garnered 5,271 followers as of press time.

As the excitement ramps up, the Shiba Inu community should bear in mind that TREAT has yet to be launched, the same as with the SHI stablecoin. Social media accounts or projects claiming otherwise might be scams intending to dupe users.

These are in no way associated with the Shiba Inu ecosystem. The official X Treat token handle is verified and has a Shiba Inu emblem right beside its blue tick. Thus, Shiba Inu holders are urged to be wary of fake TREAT tokens, avoid clicking suspicious links and follow official social media accounts for information. 

