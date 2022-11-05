Shiba Inu's BONE Outperforming SHIB, This Might Be Why

SHIB is also up, but on lesser scale

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

BONE, a cryptocurrency that is part of the Shiba Inu ecosystem and, in particular, the decentralized ShibaSwap exchange, has risen over 10% in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, SHIB is also up, but on a lesser scale.

At the time of publication, BONE was changing hands at $1.14, up 8.5% in the last 24 hours, while SHIB was trading up 2.45% at $0.00001276. The rise in BONE's price also corresponds to a 77% rise in trading volumes.

The last 24 hours have seen BONE gain attention as the Shiba Inu team posted a teaser specifically on BONE.

StealthEX, a cryptocurrency exchange for limitless swaps, has also added Shiba Inu's BONE to the list of supported assets, which would allow users to exchange or swap BONE with over 600 supported assets.

Shiba Inu lead developer, Shytoshi Kusama, says his focus has now turned to Shibarium, which consequently includes BONE, the gas of the Layer 2 solution.

Shibarium close to public beta release

BONE is expected to be utilized as "gas" and a reward for validators. For this specific role, 20 million BONE have been set aside.

In a recent blog post, Shiba Inu Layer 2 builder Unification shared what was happening with Shibarium under the caption "Wen L2? Sewn!"

Unification maintains that its work with the Shibarium team remains its core external project for the year and is moving forward with great strength. It highlights ongoing work on the alpha version while saying it is close to the public beta release.