Advertisement
AD

    3.16 Billion SHIB: What Happened in November?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Shiba Inu price closed November higher by 50%
    Sun, 1/12/2024 - 14:42
    3.16 Billion SHIB: What Happened in November?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    November was a significant month for Shiba Inu (SHIB) marked by substantial token burns and notable price movements. According to Shibburn, a total of 3,162,301,655 SHIB tokens were burned throughout the month, spread across 167 transactions.

    Advertisement

    Shibburn stated in a recent tweet: "3,162,301,655 SHIB tokens have been burned in November with 167 transactions." Despite the impressive amount, this represents a 48.45% drop in the monthly burn rate. 
    Meanwhile, SHIB’s price closed November higher by 50%, fueled by positive sentiment and ecosystem developments.

    Shiba Inu prices reached a high of $0.00003 in November, a level not seen since late March. Shiba Inu has kicked off December on a strong note, already up 16% on the first day of the month.

    Advertisement

    Related
    Just 5.32%? Shiba Inu Surprises With Mild Spike in This Key Metric
    Wed, 11/27/2024 - 11:39
    Just 5.32%? Shiba Inu Surprises With Mild Spike in This Key Metric
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    HOT Stories
    DOGE Santa Rally Incoming? Dogecoin Price Patterns Point to Bullish December
    Top Trader Brandt Claims Bitcoin Will Disappoint Younger Investors
    Ripple Unleashes 1 Billion XRP Amid Historical XRP Price Breakout
    Key Reminder for Wikipedia to Buy Bitcoin Issued by Samson Mow

    November also saw notable updates to Shibarium, the Layer-2 scaling solution designed to enhance transaction efficiency and reduce costs within the Shiba Inu ecosystem. The updates aimed to improve network functionality and expand utility for developers and users alike.

    Shibarium scores new update and milestone

    On Nov. 29, Shiba Inu developer Kaal Dhairya informed the Shiba Inu community of an important update to the Shibarium network. The Shibarium bridge saw a critical security upgrade over the weekend.

    Work continues on upgrades for the burn contracts, which will continue into this week. In November, the Shibarium Token Asset Repository went live, allowing owners of Ethereum Sepolia and Shibarium Puppynet to be able to add images and metadata to increase visibility.

    Related
    Crucial Shibarium Update Launches as SHIB Gains Spotlight
    Wed, 11/13/2024 - 14:15
    Crucial Shibarium Update Launches as SHIB Gains Spotlight
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Shibarium also hit a significant milestone of 500 million transactions; its total value locked has reached a new all-time high of $9.92 million, representing a 13.26% rise in the last 24 hours.

    Shibarium's Layer-2 network will undergo a critical hard fork early next week, on Tuesday morning, India Standard Time (late Monday in Western time zones). This upgrade is designed to address scalability issues, increase transaction speeds and improve overall network performance.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Dec 1, 2024 - 14:21
    DOGE Santa Rally Incoming? Dogecoin Price Patterns Point to Bullish December
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Dec 1, 2024 - 13:44
    SHIB vs DOGE: Shiba Inu Closes Gap With 20% Price Explosion
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Nov 20, 2024 - 15:06
    NOW Wallet Makes Crypto and DeFi Accessible for Newcomers: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Nov 16, 2024 - 10:22
    DOGE to Moon: How High Can Dogecoin Price Soar?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 10:16
    What Is Layer 2 in Blockchain?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    LBank Unveils the “X Plan” with Exclusive Whitelist Mechanism to Redefine Listing Strategies
    LBank Joins Forces with UXUY: 150,000 USDT in Red Envelopes Await!
    ViaBTC Test: Performance of ElphaPex DG Home 1
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    3.16 Billion SHIB: What Happened in November?
    DOGE Santa Rally Incoming? Dogecoin Price Patterns Point to Bullish December
    SHIB vs DOGE: Shiba Inu Closes Gap With 20% Price Explosion
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD