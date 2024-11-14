Shiba Inu Shows Special Pattern Indicating Potential Uptrend, Controversial XRP Outlook Shared by Top Crypto Trader, Coinbase Lists PEPE Meme Coin: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) shows perfect Elliott Wave pattern

Shiba Inu appears to be following a traditional Elliott Wave pattern , suggesting a structured plan for its future movements. According to Elliott Wave Theory, during significant trends, markets frequently exhibit a five-wave pattern, with two waves moving against the primary trend direction (2 and 4) and three waves moving in the primary trend direction (1, 3 and 5). At the moment, SHIB seems to be in the second wave of a correction after an initial rally, with strong potential for significant upward movement in the subsequent third wave. It is crucial for SHIB to maintain support at $0.000020, as it would strengthen the structure for this anticipated third wave growth, potentially pushing the price to resistance levels between $0.000035 and $0.000040. While Elliott Wave Theory has been successfully applied on various markets, the future trajectory of SHIB remains to be seen, as it depends on many factors, including investor sentiment, market news and trading volume.

Top crypto trader issues very controversial XRP price outlook

In a recent X post , popular crypto trader "DonAlt" shared his perspective on XRP , as the asset experienced a notable price increase of 14% this week and 47% over the past week, marking its highest value since July 2023. While it may seem to be an encouraging sign for XRP, DonAlt believes that the situation is more complicated than it appears. The trader pointed out that XRP and other long-established cryptos may struggle to keep the interest of investors, suggesting that many former investors might prefer exploring newer, trendier options rather than returning to old-timers like XRP. Nevertheless, DonAlt remains optimistic about a potential price spike for XRP, expressing a "gut feeling" about a strong upward move. However, he doubts that the asset will be able to capture and maintain the attention of newer retail investors.

Coinbase lists PEPE meme coin