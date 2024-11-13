    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Shows Perfect Elliott Wave Pattern: Here's What It Means

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Shiba Inu painting Elliott Wave pattern that might become foundation for uptrend acceleration
    Wed, 13/11/2024 - 10:15
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Shows Perfect Elliott Wave Pattern: Here's What It Means
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    It appears that Shiba Inu is following a traditional Elliott Wave pattern, which may indicate a well-organized plan for its future actions. According to the widely used technical analysis tool Elliott Wave Theory, markets frequently exhibit a five-wave pattern during significant trends. In these patterns, two corrective waves move against the primary trend direction (2 and 4), while three waves move in the primary trend direction (1, 3 and 5). 

    If SHIB adheres to this pattern, it may indicate that the asset may undergo a strong rally in the subsequent impulsive wave following a current correction phase. After a strong initial rally, Shiba Inu currently looks to be in the second wave of a correction phase. The third wave is usually the longest and most explosive of the five, and this second wave is usually viewed as a pullback beforehand.

    Article image
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Elliott Wave Theory, which frequently observes that the second wave does not break below the beginning of the first wave, is in good agreement with this correction for SHIB. Support at $0.000020 may be crucial for SHIB since it would strengthen the structure for an impending third wave if it were held above this level.

    HOT Stories
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Shows Perfect Elliott Wave Pattern: Here's What It Means
    Elon Musk Makes DOGE Army Erupt With Excitement With D.O.G.E. Tweet
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Forms Rare Golden Cross, But Crazy Unexpected Twist Emerges
    XRP Documentary Debuts in Arizona

    The third wave may bring about a more significant upward move if SHIB sticks to this Elliott Wave structure. Conventional Elliott Wave forecasts suggest that the third wave may push SHIB toward higher resistance levels, perhaps all the way to the $0.000035 to $0.000040 range. Resuming buying interest and sustained market momentum would be necessary for this rally. 

    Advertisement

    Related
    Peter Brandt Spotlights Bitcoin and Dogecoin Correlation
    Wed, 11/13/2024 - 09:51
    Peter Brandt Spotlights Bitcoin and Dogecoin Correlation
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    Although Elliott Wave Theory has been applied effectively in a number of markets, it is not infallible. It is predicated on the idea that patterns and market psychology recur. The mood of investors and general market circumstances will be very important to SHIB. The trajectory of SHIB will ultimately depend on a number of factors, including volume market news and general sentiment regarding cryptocurrencies, even though Elliott Wave Theory can offer a framework.

    #Shiba Inu
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Nov 13, 2024 - 9:51
    Peter Brandt Spotlights Bitcoin and Dogecoin Correlation
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Title news
    News
    Nov 13, 2024 - 9:38
    Elon Musk Makes DOGE Army Erupt With Excitement With D.O.G.E. Tweet
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 10:16
    What Is Layer 2 in Blockchain?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 9:44
    How Does Bitcoin Mining Affect BTC Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Nov 1, 2024 - 15:05
    First-Ever True Female AI Chatbot Fiona and Future of AI Meme Coins: Interview With Ooli
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Warped Games Announces Official Partnership with Mysten Labs to build on Sui
    MiniTon Announces Seed Funding Round to Pioneer the Future of Mass Adoption in Web3
    Augmented World Expo EU Celebrates Unprecedented Xr Growth, Releases News Highlights From Day One of the Conference
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Shows Perfect Elliott Wave Pattern: Here's What It Means
    Peter Brandt Spotlights Bitcoin and Dogecoin Correlation
    Elon Musk Makes DOGE Army Erupt With Excitement With D.O.G.E. Tweet
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD