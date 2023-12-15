Advertisement
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Witnesses Unusual Transaction Boom for Two Days in Row

article image
Godfrey Benjamin
Shiba Inu (SHIB) sustained whale transaction growth for two days straight
Fri, 12/15/2023 - 13:06
As far as Shiba Inu (SHIB) is concerned at the moment, the odds are not in its favor. The meme coin is changing hands for $0.000009917, down by 2.17% as it gave up the gains that recently helped it remove one of its numerous zeroes. With this gloom, only the whale transactions reflected by IntoTheBlock gave hints of hope to Shiba Inu investors.

According to the crypto data analytics platform, Shiba Inu saw its total transaction volume in dollars hit $11.3 million as of Dec. 13. For reference, large transactions include those whose dollar value is pegged at $100,000 or more. Rather than abating, SHIB whales pulled off almost double the volume on Dec. 14 as the overall transaction value soared to $23.33 million.

Shi
SHIB Whale Volume. Source: IntoTheBlock

There is also a visible uptick in the exact number of these whale transactions. Notably, the total transactions recorded on Dec. 13 came in at 44, ultimately jumping to 83 as of Dec. 14. The uptick over these two days is significant as it shows that whale action is devoid of general market momentum.

The complementary 8.11% jump in overall trading volume to $208,251,827 underscores a hidden trend that might play a key role in stirring the revival of Shiba Inu.

SHIB Volatility: Boom or burst

Thus far, Shiba Inu has not been able to turn its volatility into a positively sustained boom for its HODLers. Though the token remains the second largest meme coin by market capitalization with robust exchange support, it has still fared poorly when compared to other meme coins operating in the industry.

While on-chain metrics are promising, Shiba Inu’s fundamentals, anchoring on the prospects of Shibarium and current deflationary tendencies, are also worth relying on for a relatively brighter future moving ahead.

article image
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

related image Crypto Exchanger Monitors in 2023: Status and Options
2023/12/15 13:05
Crypto Exchanger Monitors in 2023: Status and Options
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image XRP Ledger Booms With 40% Spike in Accounts as XRP Price Holds Crucial Level
2023/12/15 13:05
XRP Ledger Booms With 40% Spike in Accounts as XRP Price Holds Crucial Level
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Ripple President Makes Big Statement on Crypto: Details
2023/12/15 13:05
Ripple President Makes Big Statement on Crypto: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
