    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whales Disappeared: 1.2 Trillion in 24 Hours

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Shiba Inu whales swimming away as market gets hits with enormous selling pressure
    Sun, 4/08/2024 - 10:02
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Recent price movements and on-chain metrics indicate that Shiba Inu has been going through a lot. More than 1.2 trillion SHIB tokens have been exchanged in the past day. The asset, which is still in a downward trend, does not seem to be receiving the support it needs from this high transaction volume.

    SHIB has been contained within a descending channel as can be seen by examining the SHIB/USDT daily chart. SHIB is having difficulty breaking above significant resistance levels, which is indicative of this downward trend. The 200, 100 and 50 EMAs all show continuous selling pressure.

    Article image
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    The fact that SHIB's price is below each of these significant moving averages supports the bearish outlook. SHIB is creating lower highs and lower lows, which is a well-known sign of a downtrend, according to the chart. The price is constantly pushed back, resulting in additional declines even in the sporadic attempts to break out of this pattern.

    Further information about the current state of SHIB can be obtained from the on-chain data. There is a substantial movement of the asset with transactions worth $184 million over the last week. Still a number of on-chain signals suggest that the general sentiment is still bearish.

    A miserable picture is painted by Shiba Inu's technical indicators and on-chain data. The asset's price is under constant pressure to decline even with a high volume of transactions. According to the charts, the descending channel SHIB entered a few weeks ago got invalidated by the substantial price drop below its lower border.

    Unfortunately, things are not looking great for Shiba Inu, and we are unlikely to see a substantial recovery with the substantial retrace on the crypto market in general.

    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

