    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpasses Cardano (ADA) by Market Cap

    Alex Dovbnya
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) is now among the top 10 biggest cryptocurrencies
    Wed, 29/05/2024 - 5:53
    Meme cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB) has managed to surpass Cardano (ADA) by market capitalization. According to CoinMarketCap, the two cryptocurrencies are currently valued at $16.9 billion and $16.5 billion, respectively. 

    The price of the second-largest meme coin has surged by more than 16% over the past 24 hours, significantly outperforming other major cryptocurrencies. 

    Dogecoin (DOGE), which currently occupies eighth place by market capitalization, has recorded only a modest 2.4% increase.

    However, smaller meme coins are also rallying hard. For instance, Solana-based dogwifhat (WIF) has surged 21.4%, outperforming SHIB. Floki (FLOKI) and Bonk (BONK) have also managed to record double-digit gains. Pepe, which is up by only 1.1%, appears to be an outlier, but it has still added 18% over the past week. 

    As reported by U.Today, Shiba Inu (SHIB) briefly managed to surpass Dogecoin (DOGE) by market cap back in October 2021. It remains to be seen whether or not it will have enough momentum to repeat this feat this year. So far, there is still a $7 billion gap between the two rival meme coins. 

    Despite the recent price surge, SHIB is still down 66% from the peak that was achieved on Oct. 28, 2021.

    According to data provided by IntoTheBlock, 70% of SHIB holders are making money at current prices. The vast majority of the holders (76%) have owned the cryptocurrency for more than a year.    

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

