    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price 'Reset' Point Reached: What's Next?

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Shiba Inu's price reset is crucial and may provide more grounds for reversal
    Tue, 3/09/2024 - 11:07
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price 'Reset' Point Reached: What's Next?
    The value of Shiba Inu as an asset has reached a significant reset point and may continue all of its movement from here. This reset point designates a moment after notable upward or downward price movements, when the asset's price has stabilized.

    At present, the price of SHIB remains stable at this level, exhibiting an unprecedented level of volatility, indicating a state of indecision on the market. Depending on a number of potential factors, SHIB could move in either direction at this point. The asset is not clearly in an uptrend or downtrend, according to the price action at this reset point, leaving the market's direction open.

    Article image
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    At this point, traders and investors are waiting for the next spark to pull SHIB out of its current stagnation, while they are at a crossroads. Large players, or whales, on the market are now nonexistent, which is one of the most alarming indicators. These major holders can typically exert a significant amount of influence over market movements through large transactions, either by increasing or decreasing volume and liquidity.

    These players' lack of activity suggests that volatility and liquidity may decline soon. This could indicate that SHIB will stay mostly stationary around this reset point, frustrating traders who are trying to take profits. Nonetheless, there is a greater chance that the market will eventually break out in one direction the longer SHIB remains at this level.

    A noteworthy shift in price usually comes after a prolonged period of low volatility as the market builds up pressure prior to a release. Regretfully, the long-term course of events remains unclear. The possibility of SHIB staying in this state of uncertainty for a long time without a clear catalyst will undoubtedly make bulls and bears nervous.

