    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Goes Parabolic as Bulls Show Their Hand

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) sees crazy spike in bullish whale activity, with 1.38 trillion tokens moved and prices jumping 14% in just one week
    Mon, 26/08/2024 - 13:25
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Goes Parabolic as Bulls Show Their Hand
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    According to data from on-chain platform IntoTheBlock, there has been an increase in whale activity on popular meme-inspired cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB). Digging deeper into the stats reveals that the volume of large transactions in SHIB has increased by 100 billion tokens, but more tellingly, it has reached 1.38 trillion SHIB in the last 24 hours.

    Advertisement

    Translating all this data into monetary terms, we see an increase from $19.95 million to $20.81 million. In total, there were 69 such large transactions, which means that the average size of such a transaction was 20 billion SHIB, which is equivalent to $300,000.

    Related
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) to Launch DAO Governance as 'Next Step'
    Mon, 08/26/2024 - 08:20
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) to Launch DAO Governance as 'Next Step'
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    HOT Stories
    Tether CEO: Pavel Durov's Arrest Very Concerning; ‘Dark Ages Will Be Our Future’
    Binance Issues Toncoin (TON) Update Alert: Details
    Dormant Ethereum Whale Awakens with Millions in ETH After 9 Years
    XRP Finally Loses $0.60 Price Threshold: What's Next?

    According to IntoTheBlock's methodology, large transactions are those that are no less than $100,000. We are currently seeing, on average, three times that value, which is a lot.

    Article image
    Source: IntoTheBlock

    Amid this eruption of on-chain whale activity, the price performance of the Shiba Inu token becomes more understandable. 

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) price outlook

    Thus, in the last 24 hours, the popular meme-inspired cryptocurrency saw a price spike that took quotes to $0.000016 per SHIB. This was followed by a small sell-off, but with an 8% drop, buyers came in again, and the price rose a bit before going sideways.

    Article image
    SHIB to USD by CoinMarketCap

    Such rapid spikes can be interpreted as a surge in buying activity, and when it goes that high in such a short period of time, it can mean that the big players are here. This is also signaled by the increased trading volume of the Shiba Inu token.

    Related
    Stunning $1 Million Shiba Inu (SHIB) Pullout Shakes Robinhood
    Fri, 08/23/2024 - 14:48
    Stunning $1 Million Shiba Inu (SHIB) Pullout Shakes Robinhood
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    Bulls and whales are certainly keeping a close eye on Shiba Inu, as can be seen from the on-chain data and the fact that SHIB price has increased by 14.12% in the last week. For how long though is another question. But until there is activity, SHIB is back in the spotlight. 

    #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shibarium
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Aug 26, 2024 - 13:21
    Tether CEO: Pavel Durov's Arrest Very Concerning; ‘Dark Ages Will Be Our Future’
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Title news
    News
    Aug 26, 2024 - 13:04
    Binance Issues Toncoin (TON) Update Alert: Details
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    RCO Finance (RCOF) Pre-Sale Might be Garnering Traction in August as Tron (TRX), Ethereum (ETH) Target Local Highs
    LBank Captivates Coinfest Asia 2024 Attendees with Exclusive Merchandise and Engagement
    Layer-2 Meme Coin Pepe Unchained Raises $10M in Presale Event
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Goes Parabolic as Bulls Show Their Hand
    Tether CEO: Pavel Durov's Arrest Very Concerning; ‘Dark Ages Will Be Our Future’
    Binance Issues Toncoin (TON) Update Alert: Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD