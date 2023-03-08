Shiba Inu (SHIB) Now Accepted by Top Latin America Travel Agency via This Partnership

This new option will gradually be implemented in other nations

Shiba Inu (SHIB) holders can now use their assets to make bookings at Latin American travel company Despegar thanks to a Binance partnership.

As stated in a blog post, Despegar has included cryptocurrency payments as a new option for its clients in Argentina. This was done in collaboration with Binance and Inswitch, an integrated financial technology firm.

Cada vez más adopción ✈️@Despegar, en alianza con #Binance Pay e Inswitch, se convierte en la primer Agencia de Viajes Online (OTA) de LATAM en ofrecer la posibilidad de pagar productos y servicios de viaje con criptomonedas. https://t.co/gjIVs09evh — Binance Español (@BinanceES) March 7, 2023

With this, Despegar becomes the first online travel agency in Latin America to accept cryptocurrency as a form of payment for any of its products or services, both on the website and its app. This new option will gradually be implemented in other nations where Despegar conducts business.

Despegar users will be able to use Binance Pay to pay using the cryptocurrency of their choice as a result of this partnership.

Binance Pay announced support for SHIB in November 2022. This allows users to send and receive payments with Binance Pay for supporting merchants using SHIB.

Wirex marks first anniversary of SHIB on platform

Wirex, a worldwide digital payment platform with 5.5 million users in over 130 countries, including the United States, celebrates the first anniversary of SHIB on its platform.

Happy @shibtoken anniversary on Wirex!

For over a year, 5.5 million Wirex users were able to buy, exchange and spend $Shib in 81M retailers worldwide! 🌎



Lets take a quick look at why we love #SHIBARMY so much 👇 pic.twitter.com/HQEtBNjD68 — Wirex (@wirexapp) March 7, 2023

"Happy shibtoken anniversary on Wirex. For over a year, 5.5 million Wirex users were able to buy, exchange and spend $Shib in 81M retailers worldwide," it wrote.

In March last year, Wirex expanded its ecosystem to enable its users to access SHIB across its app, wallet and payment platforms.