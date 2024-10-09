Advertisement
    $85 Million XRP Volume Spike: Is Something Coming?

    Arman Shirinyan
    XRP showing one of lowest volatility periods on market in months, but it might change quite soon
    Wed, 9/10/2024 - 12:55
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    It has drawn the attention of traders that XRP has seen a significant $85 million volume spike recently. Following weeks of sideways trading, this spike in volume may be a precursor to a big move in XRP's price, possibly indicating an attempt at a trend reversal. Such a spike in volume frequently signals heightened interest and trading activity, which can lead to a significant price move. 

    It is too early to tell whether the current spike in price around $0.52 will result in prolonged upward momentum, but it does appear that XRP may be preparing for a breakout. A clear indication that the recent volume increase is a more significant trend shift rather than a passing blip would be provided if XRP is able to break above the $0.55 resistance level.

    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    If XRP can break through this barrier, it would suggest that it is emerging from its current consolidation phase and is likely headed for higher highs, which would draw in more buyers. However, it is also critical to keep an eye on the $0.50 support level. If XRP is unable to hold this crucial level of support, more downside pressure may ensue, wiping out the gains from previous trading sessions. 

    In the event that this occurs, XRP may try to regain momentum at the next significant support level, which is probably around $0.47. A significant development for XRP appears to be imminent based on the $85 million volume increase. Watch $0.55 on the upside for a verified bullish breakout and $0.50 on the downside as a critical support level. 

    The performance of XRP in the near future will probably be determined by whether or not either of these levels is broken, so traders should keep a careful eye on them. Many are watching to see if XRP can continue to grow and eventually break out of its recent consolidation, as the volume spike indicates increased interest.

    #XRP
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

