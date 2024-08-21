    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Makes 1 Trillion Comeback

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Shiba Inu is in comeback mode as whales return to market
    Wed, 21/08/2024 - 12:58
    
    Whales are back in the game, with Shiba Inu (SHIB) making a substantial recovery, rejoining the trillion club after previously losing that title.

    Over one trillion Shiba Inu tokens were transferred in the last 24 hours, which is a sign of a recovery for the meme coin. Whales are key players in pushing Shiba inu upwards and, finally, the recovery that might push SHIB is here. 

    All those metrics saw a substantial uptick recently, with 57 large SHIB transfers totaling 1.17 trillion SHIB recurring on the market in the last 24 hours, suggested IntoTheBlock. 

    This is a contrast to earlier this week, when just over 392.05 billion SHIB was the lowest volume of large transactions recorded in a while. Large holders have transferred $16.04 million worth of SHIB over the last 24 hours, making a substantial comeback on the market.

    Shiba Inu whales are getting more active as large transaction volume shows, with seven-day highs being updated. Then the price of Shiba Inu has stabilized, and volatility has dropped substantially, suggesting an outflow of funds and a potential drop in the activity of whales. However, with the returning volatility and liquidity, whales are becoming far more convinced.

    It is possible to interpret the surge in whale transactions as a bullish indicator that is setting the stage for further price increases. Though whale activity can fuel short-term price movements, it can also result in higher volatility, and it is important to remember that. As these significant transfers play out, investors should exercise caution and closely monitor SHIB's price action.

    While large transactions are important, do not forget that it is not the only indication of success for assets like Shiba Inu. Even with the successful recovery of whale transactions, do not forget to stay cautious and avoid moves that are too risky.

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

