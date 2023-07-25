Shiba Inu (SHIB) Giveaway Announced, Here's What It's For

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Shiba ecosystem official Lucie revealed on Twitter the details of an exciting giveaway for the Shiba Inu community.

As known, Shiba Inu is the title sponsor for the Blockchain Futurist Conference, Eth Toronto and Eth Women this August in Toronto. This level of sponsorship enhances its standing as a significant player in the cryptocurrency industry by placing it alongside important exchanges and projects.

🚀 GIVEAWAY ALERT! 🚀



Calling all #SHIBARMY members! 🐶💪 Do you want to attend @ETH_Toronto? We've got you covered with an exciting giveaway!



🎁 PRIZE: 2 Tickets to @ETH_Toronto for One Lucky Winner! 🎟️🎉 ( $700 )



To Enter:



1️⃣ Retweet this post to spread the word.



2️⃣ Follow… pic.twitter.com/4kiARo5sz5 — 𝐋𝐔𝐂𝐈𝐄 (@LucieSHIB) July 25, 2023

Expectations are already rising in advance of these events, where significant announcements are expected to be made, which also coincide with Shiba Inu's third anniversary.

Lucie, in a tweet, revealed an exciting giveaway for those who wish to be a part of Shiba Inu's making of history. The giveaway, according to Lucie, is specifically for those who wish to attend ETH Toronto.

The giveaway offers two free tickets for one lucky winner, allowing the individual to partake in the historic moment with a friend.

The winner of the giveaway, which ends July 27, will be randomly selected and announced afterward.

Historic developments on horizon

Lucie, in a tweet yesterday, hinted at "something cooking" for Shiba Inu. As reported, Shiba Inu lead Shytoshi Kusama will be speaking for the first time via AI at the Blockchain Futurist Conference.

Speaking more about the conference, Kusama says, "It's there that the Worldpaper will be on display, fully completed, where all SHIB-branded projects will be revealed and where TREAT will first be publicly discussed in detail. It's also highly likely we will discuss and even release our long-awaited L2 Shibarium."

Shiba Inu's real-life component, Shibacals, will also be on full display at the event.