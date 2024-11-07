    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Faces 11.5 Trillion SHIB Roadblock on Way to $0.00002

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Learn how 11.5 trillion SHIB wall could delay $0.00002 price surge for popular meme cryptocurrency Shiba Inu
    Thu, 7/11/2024 - 14:43
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Faces 11.5 Trillion SHIB Roadblock on Way to $0.00002
    Popular meme-inspired cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB) saw its quotes rise by 17.82%, reaching a multi-month high at $0.0000199. However, as the token approaches the crucial $0.00002 price mark, a major obstacle may be standing in its way. 

    As IntoTheBlock made known, the way for the Shiba Inu token's price to $0.00002 is hampered by a massive "roadblock" of about 11.5 trillion SHIB. This volume is an amount of the Shiba Inu tokens concentrated in 15,800 wallets, which bought this lot of SHIB in the range between the current price and $0.00002. 

    As things stand, the holders of these tokens are currently experiencing losses. Such a conjecture creates substantial sell pressure for the popular meme-inspired cryptocurrency worth a whopping $215.74 million in current prices. This amount is equal to a third of SHIB's trading volume on the spot market right now. 

    Article image
    Source: IntoTheBlock

    If the price of SHIB manages to get this volume at loss absorbed, and if the bullish momentum is still there, then enthusiasts and traders of the meme cryptocurrency may indeed soon see a new number in its figure.

    Article image
    SHIB to USD by CoinMarketCap

    All in all, right now, Shiba Inu is facing a major test as it tries to clear the 11.5 trillion SHIB barrier. It is not yet clear if it can keep up its bullish momentum, but this is a situation that investors and market participants should keep an eye on.

    How the market handles this selling pressure could give us more insight into what the future price action for Shiba Inu might be.

    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

