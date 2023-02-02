Shiba Inu (SHIB), Dogecoin (DOGE), Litecoin (LTC) Now Accepted by Top UK Basketball Club

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Shiba Inu (SHIB), Dogecoin (DOGE), Litecoin (LTC) and other cryptocurrencies supported by BitPay are now accepted by the London Lions, a top U.K. basketball club.

This is made possible by a newly announced collaboration between the U.K.'s premier basketball team and cryptocurrency payments processor BitPay.

New Partnership alert 🚨👀

🤝 @BitPay



Read more about our partnership with BitPay - the world's largest provider of bitcoin and cryptocurrency payment services. ⤵️https://t.co/C72RsnRuT1#wearelondon #BitPay — London Lions (@LondonLions) February 1, 2023

The collaboration, the first of its kind between BitPay and a U.K. basketball team, will allow fans to make transactions with the club using more than 100 different cryptocurrency exchanges and wallets, including Coinbase, Exodus Wallet and Trust Wallet.

Aside from Shiba Inu (SHIB), Dogecoin (DOGE) and Litecoin (LTC), the London lions will be able to receive crypto payments from its fans, including Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), ApeCoin (APE), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), Polygon (MATIC), Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) and XRP [outside the United States]; USD-pegged stablecoins (BUSD, DAI, GUSD, USDC and USDP); and EUR pegged stable coin (EUROC), all supported by BitPay.



BitPay will work with the team as part of a long-term commitment to enhance financial literacy and public awareness about cryptocurrencies as part of the partnership, while also prioritizing the fan community.

The Dallas Mavericks basketball team, owned by billionaire Mark Cuban, is said to have been the first business to accept Dogecoin through BitPay in March 2021. Dallas Mavericks supporters could use Dogecoin to pay for team gear and game tickets.

Bill Lee, the chairman of MyDoge, used Dogecoin last year to buy all 25 fire-tier editions of the Aliens, a Big3 team. Rapper Ice Cube and others co-founded the professional 3-on-3 basketball league, BIG3.