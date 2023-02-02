Shiba Inu (SHIB), Dogecoin (DOGE), Litecoin (LTC) Now Accepted by Top UK Basketball Club

Thu, 02/02/2023 - 13:53
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
This is made possible by newly announced collaboration
Shiba Inu (SHIB), Dogecoin (DOGE), Litecoin (LTC) Now Accepted by Top UK Basketball Club
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Shiba Inu (SHIB), Dogecoin (DOGE), Litecoin (LTC) and other cryptocurrencies supported by BitPay are now accepted by the London Lions, a top U.K. basketball club.

This is made possible by a newly announced collaboration between the U.K.'s premier basketball team and cryptocurrency payments processor BitPay.

The collaboration, the first of its kind between BitPay and a U.K. basketball team, will allow fans to make transactions with the club using more than 100 different cryptocurrency exchanges and wallets, including Coinbase, Exodus Wallet and Trust Wallet.

Aside from Shiba Inu (SHIB), Dogecoin (DOGE) and Litecoin (LTC), the London lions will be able to receive crypto payments from its fans, including Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), ApeCoin (APE), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), Polygon (MATIC), Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) and XRP [outside the United States]; USD-pegged stablecoins (BUSD, DAI, GUSD, USDC and USDP); and EUR pegged stable coin (EUROC), all supported by BitPay.
 
BitPay will work with the team as part of a long-term commitment to enhance financial literacy and public awareness about cryptocurrencies as part of the partnership, while also prioritizing the fan community.

The Dallas Mavericks basketball team, owned by billionaire Mark Cuban, is said to have been the first business to accept Dogecoin through BitPay in March 2021. Dallas Mavericks supporters could use Dogecoin to pay for team gear and game tickets.

Bill Lee, the chairman of MyDoge, used Dogecoin last year to buy all 25 fire-tier editions of the Aliens, a Big3 team. Rapper Ice Cube and others co-founded the professional 3-on-3 basketball league, BIG3.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Dogecoin News #Litecoin News
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for February 2
02/02/2023 - 16:08
Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for February 2
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Crypto Exchange Kraken Leaving Abu Dhabi
02/02/2023 - 15:55
Crypto Exchange Kraken Leaving Abu Dhabi
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Optimism (OP) Soars 30% Amid Binance's BUSD Integration
02/02/2023 - 15:45
Optimism (OP) Soars 30% Amid Binance's BUSD Integration
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev