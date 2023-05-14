Shiba Inu (SHIB) Daily Burn Rate Ramps Up With Millions of Tokens Burned

Daily burn of Shiba Inu (SHIB) picked up its pace

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Shiba Inu's burn rate saw a mild recovery as Shiba Inu's daily burn started to pick up pace once more. On Friday, Shiba Inu burning saw an anomaly as zero tokens were burned the prior day.

Saturday reported over 8 million tokens burned, which marked an increase as compared to the prior day.

In the past 24 hours, there have been a total of 12,871,772 $SHIB tokens burned and 2 transactions. Visit https://t.co/t0eRMnyZel to view the overall total of #SHIB tokens burned, circulating supply, and more. — Shibburn (@shibburn) May 14, 2023

Currently, a total of 12,871,772 SHIB tokens have been burned through two transactions in the last 24 hours. The Shiba Inu burn rate is up 60.30%, according to the Shibburn website.

In the last seven days, the Shibburn initiative reported that a total of 1,748,403,277 SHIB tokens have been burned in 20 transactions.

Burning, which is a process that removes tokens from circulation, remains a widely discussed topic in the Shiba Inu community, which wants to see more burns.

A total amount of 410,638,982,069,034 SHIB has been burned from the initial supply of 1 quadrillion SHIB.

Shiba Inu showing signs of bottoming

Shiba Inu has posted a crossing of its daily moving averages on its chart. This time, a bearish signal — a death cross — was detected.

A "death cross" is a market chart pattern reflecting recent price weakness, and it occurs when an asset's short-term moving average drops below its longer-term moving average.

While this might seem concerning, previous indications of a "death cross" on the Shiba Inu chart often suggested "bottoming."

At the time of writing, SHIB was marginally up in the last 24 hours at $0.0000087. Another positive indication on the SHIB chart is its daily RSI, which is at an oversold level of 30.

This implies a rebound might be imminent for SHIB, at least in the short term.