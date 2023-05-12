Shiba Inu (SHIB) Can Now Be Used to Top Up Your Phone

Fri, 05/12/2023 - 06:14
Alex Dovbnya
The Shiba Inu (SHIB) token can now be used for mobile top-ups
In a new development for Shiba Inu (SHIB) holders, blockchain-based solution provider UQUID has announced that SHIB tokens can now be used for mobile top-ups, online shopping, and in the upcoming SHIB metaverse.

The announcement was made via a tweet that invited users to "dive into the future" with SHIB and UQUID's AlphaTopup service.

The move is being seen as another step towards the mainstream acceptance of meme coins, with SHIB leading the pack.

Alpha Mobile Topup, a B2B company powered by UQUID, offers top-up and data services for Web 3.0 businesses. 

The new integration enables SHIB holders to make purchases online without location-based restrictions, providing an added level of convenience and accessibility.

Alpha Mobile Topup's services include mobile top-ups and data bundles, digital products such as e-gift cards and game keys, as well as utility bill payments.

The company boasts a robust global network, with more than 1,200 mobile operators from 160 countries integrated into its system. Presently, it serves over 150 million customers globally through its partner network.

This move could potentially have a significant impact on SHIB's use case and overall market perception. However, as with any cryptocurrency-based transaction, potential users should be aware of the associated risks and ensure they fully understand how such transactions work before diving in. 

