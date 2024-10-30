Shiba Inu (SHIB) Asks Binance One Question

An interesting interaction took place in the crypto space today, when the official X account of the popular meme-inspired cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB) asked the world's largest crypto exchange, Binance, a juicy question. But first things first.

Advertisement

It all started with a Binance post that included an image with the repeated word "wen," which means "when" in crypto slang, accompanied by the caption, "The only question anyone cares about right now."

In its address, the account of the largest exchange in the world probably meant when Bitcoin will update its high price, given that yesterday the main cryptocurrency came close to it, entering the zone above $73,000 per BTC, and was naturally the center of attention.

Advertisement

However, those in charge of the Shiba Inu token's X account have a completely different question on their minds.

Here's when

In response to Biance's post, SHIB posted its own iteration of the image, adding BONE to "wen." This is the name of one of the key tokens in the Shiba Inu ecosystem, which despite its widespread adoption has yet to gain a listing on Binance.

In fact, there is an answer to this question, and it has been provided by Binance itself. After launching the Futures NEXT platform in the spring, the exchange offered crypto enthusiasts the chance to vote for the tokens they would like to see listed, and BONE was there.

So far, however, the token has not received the required number of nominations and is currently ranked 12th on the list.

The question of where BONE is on Binance, a question that Shiba Inu says is of paramount importance to the community, will apparently be answered when the token receives the appropriate level of support.