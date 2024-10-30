Advertisement
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Asks Binance One Question

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) asks world's largest exchange spicy listing question
    Wed, 30/10/2024 - 15:39
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Asks Binance One Question
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    An interesting interaction took place in the crypto space today, when the official X account of the popular meme-inspired cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB) asked the world's largest crypto exchange, Binance, a juicy question. But first things first.

    It all started with a Binance post that included an image with the repeated word "wen," which means "when" in crypto slang, accompanied by the caption, "The only question anyone cares about right now." 

    In its address, the account of the largest exchange in the world probably meant when Bitcoin will update its high price, given that yesterday the main cryptocurrency came close to it, entering the zone above $73,000 per BTC, and was naturally the center of attention. 

    However, those in charge of the Shiba Inu token's X account have a completely different question on their minds. 

    Here's when

    In response to Biance's post, SHIB posted its own iteration of the image, adding BONE to "wen." This is the name of one of the key tokens in the Shiba Inu ecosystem, which despite its widespread adoption has yet to gain a listing on Binance.

    In fact, there is an answer to this question, and it has been provided by Binance itself. After launching the Futures NEXT platform in the spring, the exchange offered crypto enthusiasts the chance to vote for the tokens they would like to see listed, and BONE was there. 

    Article image
    Source: Binance

    So far, however, the token has not received the required number of nominations and is currently ranked 12th on the list.

    The question of where BONE is on Binance, a question that Shiba Inu says is of paramount importance to the community, will apparently be answered when the token receives the appropriate level of support.

    #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

