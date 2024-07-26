Shiba Inu Sees Special Integration From The Sandbox

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Shiba Inu's mainstream advancement is now being championed by The Sandbox through a newly unveiled integration for the meme coin. In a mutually beneficial move, The Sandbox game said members of the Shiba Inu community can take part in its #RiseOfTheMemecoin campaign.

Advertisement

The Sandbox's relevance for SHIB

Since its inception, Shiba Inu has tried to explore new avenues to engage its community. This has made it very open to wide-ranging innovation. Gaming is one of the key growth options the lead developers are always considering, and recognition from The Sandbox is a good boost.

#SHIBArmy, assemble! 🐕 Take part in the #RiseOfTheMemecoins in The Sandbox and secure your unique @Shibtoken-inspired avatars!



All you need is $SHIB and $SAND in your wallet, connected to @TheSandboxGame prior to the July 29th snapshot!



New to The Sandbox? Create your account… pic.twitter.com/BzfemcM6hc — The Sandbox (@TheSandboxGame) July 25, 2024

In the #RiseOfTheMemecoin campaign, participants will need to hold both SHIB and SAND to create avatars, whose uses encompass The Sandbox's metaverse. The update from the gaming giant has triggered intrigue within the Shiba Inu ecosystem. From the responses to the post on X, many in the ShibArmy are already exploring collaboration efforts to best harness the opportunity.

The update of the collaboration comes at a time when the price of SHIB is recording a unique uptick on the market. At the time of writing, Shiba Inu has jumped by more than 3% to $0.00001678, with trading volume trying to play catch up.

With the new demand avenue for SHIB from The Sandbox, the token might see an additional uptick in volume moving forward.

Shibarium game update

While being featured on The Sandbox shows cross-market recognition for Shiba Inu, the developers of the ecosystem are also pushing new frontiers, with games native to Shibarium.

The Shiba Eternity game is still under development, and when ready, it might help reaffirm the thrill the SHIB ecosystem is known for. The Shibarium protocol is getting ready for the explosion of dApps on its chain, with upgrades like a hard fork going live on the chain in recent times.

The most intriguing aspects of the Shiba Inu and Shibarium are yet to be revealed by lead developers Shytoshi Kusama and Kaal Dhairya.