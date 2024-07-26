    Shiba Inu Sees Special Integration From The Sandbox

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Shiba Inu and The Sandbox now in alliance
    Fri, 26/07/2024 - 11:00
    Shiba Inu Sees Special Integration From The Sandbox
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Shiba Inu's mainstream advancement is now being championed by The Sandbox through a newly unveiled integration for the meme coin. In a mutually beneficial move, The Sandbox game said members of the Shiba Inu community can take part in its #RiseOfTheMemecoin campaign.

    Advertisement

    The Sandbox's relevance for SHIB

    Since its inception, Shiba Inu has tried to explore new avenues to engage its community. This has made it very open to wide-ranging innovation. Gaming is one of the key growth options the lead developers are always considering, and recognition from The Sandbox is a good boost.

    Related
    Shiba Inu Exec Issues Crucial Shibarium Game Update
    Thu, 07/18/2024 - 09:16
    Shiba Inu Exec Issues Crucial Shibarium Game Update
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    In the #RiseOfTheMemecoin campaign, participants will need to hold both SHIB and SAND to create avatars, whose uses encompass The Sandbox's metaverse. The update from the gaming giant has triggered intrigue within the Shiba Inu ecosystem. From the responses to the post on X, many in the ShibArmy are already exploring collaboration efforts to best harness the opportunity.

    The update of the collaboration comes at a time when the price of SHIB is recording a unique uptick on the market. At the time of writing, Shiba Inu has jumped by more than 3% to $0.00001678, with trading volume trying to play catch up.

    With the new demand avenue for SHIB from The Sandbox, the token might see an additional uptick in volume moving forward.

    Shibarium game update

    While being featured on The Sandbox shows cross-market recognition for Shiba Inu, the developers of the ecosystem are also pushing new frontiers, with games native to Shibarium.

    Related
    Shibarium Hits Major Milestone as Total Transactions Cross 66 Million
    Sat, 12/09/2023 - 11:07
    Shibarium Hits Major Milestone as Total Transactions Cross 66 Million
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    The Shiba Eternity game is still under development, and when ready, it might help reaffirm the thrill the SHIB ecosystem is known for. The Shibarium protocol is getting ready for the explosion of dApps on its chain, with upgrades like a hard fork going live on the chain in recent times.

    The most intriguing aspects of the Shiba Inu and Shibarium are yet to be revealed by lead developers Shytoshi Kusama and Kaal Dhairya.

    #Shiba Inu
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    related image Ethereum (ETH) Prediction for July 26
    Jul 26, 2024 - 11:24
    Ethereum (ETH) Prediction for July 26
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    related image Bitcoin (BTC) to Avoid 'Mini Death Cross': Details
    Jul 26, 2024 - 11:24
    Bitcoin (BTC) to Avoid 'Mini Death Cross': Details
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image 'This Is How Bitcoin Works': Samson Mow Shares Surprising Explanation
    Jul 26, 2024 - 11:24
    'This Is How Bitcoin Works': Samson Mow Shares Surprising Explanation
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    MEET48 "2024 GIPR2" Voting Event Final Results on August 3rd, Ranking Top on DappBay and DappRadar
    Dotcoin Tap-to-Play Game Set to Launch on Venom
    Social Infrastructure OpenSocial Protocol receives $6 million strategic backing led by Framework Ventures and North Island Ventures to fuel community apps
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu Sees Special Integration From The Sandbox
    Ethereum (ETH) Prediction for July 26
    Bitcoin (BTC) to Avoid 'Mini Death Cross': Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD