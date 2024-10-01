Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu on Verge of Price Tripling This Month, XRP Scores Highest Weekly Close of 2024, Key Reason Why Bitcoin Might Have Massive Q4: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

    Advertisement
    article image
    Valeria Blokhina
    Read about latest crypto events with U.Today’s daily news digest!
    Tue, 1/10/2024 - 15:52
    Shiba Inu on Verge of Price Tripling This Month, XRP Scores Highest Weekly Close of 2024, Key Reason Why Bitcoin Might Have Massive Q4: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Here are the top three news stories by U.Today from the past day.

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) on verge of price tripling this month

    Today marks the beginning of October, the much-anticipated month that is often called "Uptober" in the crypto community due to its reputation for potential positive price movements in the space. The "Uptober" excitement has not passed by SHIB supporters unnoticed, as historical data provided by CryptoRank suggests the dog-themed meme token could see a tripling of its price this month. Per the aforementioned source, SHIB has experienced an average return of 283.4% during October, with a median return exceeding 10%. In October 2021, the token saw its price surging by 833%. While predictions in the crypto space can be uncertain, recent Octobers have been positive for SHIB, leading to speculation of a repeat in 2024. If the anticipated surge occurs, SHIB could reach a high of $0.000075, a level not seen since its earlier days.

    XRP scores highest weekly close of 2024, Will SEC spoil this rally?

    As reported by Blockchain Backer X account, XRP achieved its highest weekly close of the year, ending Sunday above the $0.64 level on the Binance exchange. Per CoinMarketCap's current data, the token is changing hands at $0.601, with its market cap of $33.9 billion bringing it to seventh place in the top cryptos. This milestone is seen as a significant victory for bulls, especially after struggling to break the $0.60 resistance level following an August court ruling in the Ripple case. Despite the recent gains, the community is concerned about the approaching Oct. 6 deadline, when the SEC may decide to appeal the July 2023 summary judgment. If such an appeal occurs, it could negatively impact XRP's price, although any ruling changes are expected to take time, potentially not occurring until 2026.

    HOT Stories
    Ripple CEO Highlights Company's Latest Milestone
    Michael Saylor Makes Staggering 'Bitcoin Priced Future' Prediction
    XRP Community Should Be Agnostic on Ripple, Believes SEC Veteran
    1 Billion XRP Unlocked by Ripple, XRP Price Reacts With 3% Growth

    Related
    Michael Saylor Epic 99% Bitcoin Prediction Stuns Crypto Community
    Sun, 09/29/2024 - 10:58
    Michael Saylor Epic 99% Bitcoin Prediction Stuns Crypto Community
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Advertisement

    Key reason why Bitcoin might have massive Q4

    After demonstrating an impressive recovery in September, Bitcoin may be on track to record significant gains in the fourth quarter of 2024. According to analyst Eric Crown, whenever Bitcoin closes September in green, it ends up enjoying a positive fourth quarter. Per Crown's calculations, the average return for such quarters currently stands at 170%. Despite reaching a peak of $66,508 on Friday, Bitcoin experienced a dip, starting the new week around the $64,000 mark, although it remains up over 8% for the month. Glassnode's on-chain analyst James Check has noted that Bitcoin's market momentum is now neutral across multiple time frames, showing a strong correlation with gold and equities, which are also performing well.

    #Shiba Inu #XRP #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Valeria Blokhina

    Valeria is the community manager at U.Today. She is a crypto enthusiast and believes that cryptocurrency is the future of finance. Currently, Valeria covers the latest news in the world of crypto and blockchain.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Oct 1, 2024 - 15:47
    Bitcoin Receives 69% Chance for 'Uptober' Bull Run From Artificial Intelligence
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Oct 1, 2024 - 15:43
    3,000,000 Bitcoin (BTC) Back to Profit, But Most Interesting Yet to Come, Analyst Says
    News
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 11:30
    Solana (SOL) to $330? Here's What to Expect This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 21, 2024 - 13:18
    Tron (TRX) Price Is Bullish, But There's Catch
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Sep 19, 2024 - 9:45
    Shib Army, Decentralized Advertising in Web3 and LTDToken Prospects: Interview With Shib Dream
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Sep 17, 2024 - 10:38
    Harnessing AI and Data for Business Innovation: Interview with Devkit.agency CEO Bogdan Ivanov
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    10 Million MYTH Tokens Airdropped to over 450,000 DOT Holders
    World CX Summit and Awards Showcases Major Insights into the Future of CX
    League of Kingdoms Launches Arena-Z L2 Gaming Blockchain and Platform
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu on Verge of Price Tripling This Month, XRP Scores Highest Weekly Close of 2024, Key Reason Why Bitcoin Might Have Massive Q4: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Bitcoin Receives 69% Chance for 'Uptober' Bull Run From Artificial Intelligence
    3,000,000 Bitcoin (BTC) Back to Profit, But Most Interesting Yet to Come, Analyst Says
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD