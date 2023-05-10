Shiba Inu Jumps 3% to Print New Bullish Pathway, Here's What to Expect

Wed, 05/10/2023 - 08:38
article image
Godfrey Benjamin
Shiba Inu retraces its steps as broader market sees steady recovery
Shiba Inu Jumps 3% to Print New Bullish Pathway, Here's What to Expect
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Shiba Inu (SHIB), like a few other digital currencies, is seeing a bullish jump in its price as the broader market appears to be in recovery mode. At the time of writing, Shiba Inu is trading at a spot price of $0.000008944, up by more than 3% over the past 24 hours.

SHIB-USD Chart
SHIB/USD Daily Chart. Image Source: CoinMarketCap

This price growth is notably the first bullish uptick for the second largest meme coin, which is still down about 10.44% over the week based on data from CoinMarketCap. The seeds for growth have been sown in a consistent manner through regular SHIB token burns. As steadfastly documented by U.Today, Shiba Inu has burnt more than six billion tokens over the past few days as the protocol's burn rate remains consistently high.

This burning event indicates something significant, and it is embodied in the reduction in the overall circulating supply of the meme coin. This network's imbibed scarcity, when mixed with typical growth in demand, is bound to produce a positive uptick in price, accounting for the latest growth in the price of SHIB.

The 8% uptick in the coin's 24 hour trading volume gives more credence to this hypothesis.

Related
Shytoshi Kusama’s New Message Puzzles SHIB Army, Here’s What He Said

Shiba Inu moving forward, here's what to expect

In reality, the growth in the price of Shiba Inu does not come as a surprise to many dedicated followers of the meme coin. This is because the token is known for more extreme volatility, which helps to significantly push up its price in times of growing positive sentiment.

The slower-than-normal bullish jump indicates relative stability and, moving forward, we can expect a steadier but slow price growth for the meme coin. The hype around new competing meme coin entrants like PEPE may also contribute to slowing down the growth in the near future.

For now, SHIB is aiming at keeping the $0.0000085 price level as its support.

#Shiba Inu
article image
About the author
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

related image EZZY Game Injects New Life into Move-to-Earn in 2023: Review
05/10/2023 - 07:26
EZZY Game Injects New Life into Move-to-Earn in 2023: Review
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Jane Street and Jump Retreat from Crypto Trading in Face of US Regulatory Pressure
05/10/2023 - 06:09
Jane Street and Jump Retreat from Crypto Trading in Face of US Regulatory Pressure
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Ripple CEO Clashes with Top VC Over XRP's Security Status
05/09/2023 - 20:29
Ripple CEO Clashes with Top VC Over XRP's Security Status
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya