Shiba Inu Hits Big Milestone as SHIB Transaction Volume Jumps 299%

Shiba Inu has set an entirely new record as the ecosystem continues to attract new joiners. According to IntoTheBlock data, Shiba Inu's total addresses now stand at a new all-time high of 3.58 million.

Shiba Inu is no doubt attracting new entrants as it teases game-changing developments on the horizon. Sept. 11 alone attracted 1,120 new addresses to the Shiba Inu ecosystem.

In a tweet, Shiba Inu team member Lucie recaps Shiba Inu's upcoming developments, which include ShibaSwap 2.0, TREAT reward token, Shiba Hub and Metaverse.

Shiba Inu Layer 2 Shibarium also keeps smashing milestones, now reaching 2,113,660 total transactions; 1,125,979 wallet addresses and 589,704 blocks processed.

Shiba Inu's large transaction volume jumped 299%

The large transaction volume statistic estimates the total amount transacted by whales on a particular day. Increases in the volume of large transactions suggest that whales are actively buying or selling. Large transactions in this context refer to those above $100,000.

Per IntoTheBlock data, Shiba Inu's large transaction volume is up a whopping 299%, with $36.26 million moved in large transactions in the last 24 hours. The amount of 5.15 trillion SHIB represented a large transaction volume within this timeframe and is the largest in the last seven days.

At the time of writing, SHIB was demonstrating a mild rise, up 2.16% in the last 24 hours to $0.0000727. BONE, Shibarium's central token, is also seeing a price increase, up 3.06% in the last 24 hours to $0.848. BONE has recouped its losses from the prior day's trading given this price move.

The last 24 hours also saw significant SHIB burning, with a total of 69,586,434 SHIB tokens burned in 19 transactions.