Shiba Inu, Dogecoin On Rise While Euphoria On Market Disappears: Crypto Market Review, August 15

The last week on the cryptocurrency market was more than reassuring as the majority of assets, including Ethereum, Bitcoin and even Dogecoin, showed some signs of a sped up reversal that could not have taken place if not for the correction we saw today.

Shiba Inu and other meme currencies calmed down

Shiba Inu price performance at the beginning of this week put the spotlight on the market as the long-forgotten memetoken gained more than 25% to its value in less than 24 hours of trading. The price increase was mostly tied to the technical conditions of the asset, which moved in a consolidation for the last 90 days.

As experienced trader Peter Brandt noticed, SHIB formed at least one pattern that hinted at an upcoming reversal, which is the inverse Head and Shoulders pattern that appears at the end of a downtrend.

With the successful completion of the pattern, Shiba Inu thrusted through the local resistance level and reached the 50-week moving average, which is considered a long-term barrier between bullish and bearish assets.

The competitor of SHIB, Dogecoin was also following the performance of its "younger brother" as the coin gained around 15% to its value in the last 24 hours but then lost almost half of its growth on the day after.

Ethereum denied at $2,000

Despite the euphoria around the Merge update that fueled the rally to $2,000, the second biggest cryptocurrency on the market could not gain a foothold at the important resistance level and quickly returned below the $1,900 threshold.

While a reversal from $2,000 might look worrying, the fundamental value of Ethereum has not changed a bit as long-term investors are still bullish because of the Merge update and believe it will be disruptive for the future of the project.

The activity of large Ethereum addresses also suggests that whales are getting ready for market volatility on "day X" in September as almost any kind of technical issue might cause a massive drop in the value of Ether.

Bitcoin shows weakness

Despite the most recent surge to $25,000, Bitcoin remains weak from both the technical and fundamental standpoints as the first cryptocurrency's trading volume reaches another low, showing that the majority of investors are not yet sure what is going to happen with BTC in the foreseeable future.

From the fundamental point of view, Bitcoin, just as other risk assets, remains under pressure during rate hike cycles and monetary policy tightening. As most analysts expect, this will last until the end of 2022 or the beginning of 2023.

From the technical standpoint, BTC remains in the ascending wedge pattern and moves up continuously, but due to the lack of trading volume and price action, it is safe to say that the situation on the chart will most likely change drastically with the next volatility spike.

At press time, Bitcoin is consolidating at $24,000 and losing around 1% of its value in the last 24 hours.